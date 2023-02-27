Home

Entertainment

Pakistani Actress Ushna Shah Hits Back at Trolls Who Judged Her For Wearing ‘Red Indian Bridal Lehenga’

Pakistani Actress Ushna Shah Who Was Trolled For Dressing Like an Indian Bride, Gives it Back With a Sassy Reply- Check.

Pakistani Actress Ushna Shah Hits Back at Trolls Who Judged Her For Wearing ‘Red Indian Bridal Lehenga’

Every bride wants to look the best at her wedding. Be it any colour, or design, it’s up to the bride whatever outfit she picks for her D-Day. Just like any other bride, Pakistani actress Ushna Shah also wanted to wear a red colour lehenga. However, it didn’t go well with the netizens as she was brutally trolled for picking an ‘Indian bridal lehenga’. Ushna got married to golfer Hamza Amin in a private ceremony on Sunday afternoon. The videos and pictures of the newlyweds went viral where the social media users mocked her for ‘dressing up like an Indian bride.’ Not just this, a section of social media users also objected to her dancing at her own wedding. An Instagram user in the comment section wrote, “India walo ki copy karna chod do😂”. Another wrote, “Yeh kiara aur siddharth bane ki koshish kar rahe hain per befikar raho nhi ban paoge😂😂”. Another internet user asked. “7 phere b le liye hon ge haina😂”.

USHNA SHAH’S EPIC REPLY TO THE TROLLS

Ushna Shah took to her Instagram story to share her mehendi and wedding ring where she gave an epic reply to trolls who criticised her wedding lehenga. She wrote, “Mrs Amin, to those who have a problem with my dress: you weren’t invited, nor did you pay for my shade of red. My jewellery, my jora (wedding outfit): purely Pakistani. My heart, however, half-Austrian. Allah humein khush rakhey aameen (May God keep us happy).” She further wrote, “Beigaani shaadi mein jo inunived photographers ghuss gaye, unko salaam (my greetings to the uninvited photographers, who came for our wedding).”

USHNA SHAH WAS DISGUSTED AT THE BLOGGER

Ushna has invited a blogger to her wedding where he not only brought a plus one but also a photographer and a drone to swoop in on moments that she didn’t want to share. She wrote, “I am disgusted and feel violated. AB Lakhany, of Moovyshoovy was invited out of obligation as I have known him for years and he happened to be at the office where we were designing invitations. His invite said strictly no plus one,” she wrote. “He was then sent a memo along with other guests to not record personal moments, especially the nikah. Not only did he bring a plus one, he brought a photographer without permission [and] lied to my family that I had allowed this. That photographer then sent exclusive unapproved photos to various [media] portals.”











