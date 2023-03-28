Pakistani Writer Yasir Hussain Reviews Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone Film, Calls It A Storyless Video Game

Home

Pakistani Writer Yasir Hussain Reviews Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, Calls It ‘A Storyless Video Game’

Pakistani actor and writer Yasir Hussain recently took a dig at Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s monster blockbuster film Pathaan, which has earned over Rs 1050 crore at the box office. Yasir Hussain called the film ‘a storyless video game’ and said that it is not worth watching.

Pakistani actor Yasir Hussain trolled Pathaan

On Instagram, Yasir reviewed SRK and Deepika’s Pathaan and wrote, “Agar aap mission impossible 1 bhi dekh chukey hain toh Shah Rukh Khan ki Pathan aap ko aik story less video game se zyada kuch nahi lagy gi.”

Yasir is a Pakistani actor, screenwriter, and host who is best known for his comic roles. He is known for his role as the antagonist in the 2018 social drama Baandi.

Pathaan on OTT

Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand, also stars John Abraham. The film has finally released on OTT in March and is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video. As soon as the film was released on OTT, fans went crazy as they saw three deleted scenes that weren’t shown earlier in the theatres.

Out of three, one of the deleted scenes was entirely on Shah Rukh Khan where he is being cruelly tortured by Russians. The second deleted scene was when Shah Ruh Khan returned to the RAW office after being rescued by Salman Khan. The third deleted scene has Deepika Padukone’s Rubai being interrogated by the Indian forces about John Abraham’s character Jim.

Pathaan revolves around a RAW agent who attempts to safeguard India from a massive missile attack.











