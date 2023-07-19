Menu
Pankaj Tripathi Dismisses The OMG 2 Controversy, Asks Audience to Not Believe Speculations

OMG 2 actor Pankaj Tripathi spoke about the entire controversy surrounding his film. However, staying true to his real-life image, the actor asked the audience to let the film release.

Pankaj Tripathi in OMG 2 controversy: Actor Pankaj Tripathi has spoken on all the reports around the release of his film ‘Oh My God 2’. The actor didn’t say much about the controversy but mentioned the claims which might hinder the release of his film on religious grounds. It is believed that OMG 2 has gone to the revising committee of the CBFC for approval before it hits the screens in August. It has been claimed that the board has been extremely cautious after the entire Adipurush debacle and therefore, chairperson Prasoon Joshi would personally watch the film to certify it.

On Tuesday, Pankaj, in a quick statement to Zoom, addressed the same rumours. While he refused to directly talk about the whole controversy, he maintained that all confusion and speculations will be over once the film is released on August 11. He said, “All I will say is, please don’t believe what is being written about it. Log bahot kuch bol rahen hain. Lekin sachchai samne aayegi jab film release hogi (people are saying all sorts of things, but the truth will be out when the film releases).”

This is the first time anyone associated with the film has spoken out on the issue. Neither director Amit Rai nor Akshay Kumar who plays the role of Lord Siva in the film, has said anything on the claims. The team is however active on social media and has been promoting the film with new posters and songs.

On Tuesday, the makers released a new song from OMG 2, titled ‘Oonchi Oonchi Waadi‘ which gave a better glimpse of the story. It was after the song that many reports suggested an LGBTQ angle in the film. The film will face a Box Office clash with Sunny Deol’s epic ‘Gadar 2‘.

Earlier, Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal was also scheduled for release on the same day but the makers postponed the release after the teaser of Gadar 2 was released last month. Both films have their set of audience and it will be interesting to see which one attracts more audience to theatres in the Independence Day week.










