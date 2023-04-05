Home

Paras Chhabra And Mahira Sharma Break Up, Unfollow Each Other on Instagram

Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma have broken their relationship after dating for more than three years.

Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra were one of the most beloved duos from Bigg Boss season 13. There are reports suggesting the couple has parted ways and Mahira has unfollowed him on Instagram. In the Bigg Boss house, she was a very loyal friend of Paras and she continued the same bond even after coming out of the controversial house. They never really confirmed or gave a tag to their relationship but fans, close friends, and followers dubbed them as being in a relationship and gave them a hashtag as #PaHira. They both used to upload cute videos and pictures together on their respective social media handles, which were appreciated by their fans.

Mahira and Paras both had shifted to Chandigarh after wrapping up Bigg Boss for work and never really came back to Mumbai as they had their big project shoots going on in Punjab. For a few months, there has not been a single piece of news about them nor they have shared any pictures or videos with each other on social media.

Now, if we notice, it seems Mahira has unfollowed him and deleted all their pictures on social media. A few days back Mahira shifted to Mumbai as her web shows and movies are on the verge of releasing. We also saw Paras Chhabra’s story where he confirmed that he has moved to Mumbai as well. Being in the same city we didn’t see them hanging out together even a single time.

There is no quote from Mahira about getting separated from Paras, but these actions have made everything clear to us that Bigg Boss’s 13 famous love birds #PaHira are no more together.

