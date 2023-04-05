Paras Chhabra Reacts After Girlfriend Mahira Sharma Unfollowed Him: ‘Puzzled And Shocked’

Home

Paras Chabbra is shocked and puzzled to hear about his girlfriend, actress Mahira Sharma unfollowing him on Instagram.

Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma have parted ways. The news broke out today, March 5, as a shock to PaHira fans. The reports suggested that Mahira has unfollowed Paras on Instagram and deleted their pictures. Reacting to it, Paras was shocked and puzzled. While speaking to TOI, he said, “My phone has been constantly buzzing since morning with messages and calls from media people and friends and family members. I haven’t answered any of those and this is the first call I have made”.

He added, “I am equally puzzled and shocked by the news. I don’t know why Mahira unfollowed me or deleted our pictures from her social media account. I shifted to Mumbai on April 1 and Mahira shifted on March 15. Since then I have been pretty busy unpacking my stuff and arranging things here. My mom too has come here to stay with me while Mahira is staying with her mom. We both had been extremely busy managing stuff in Mumbai as it is almost after three years that we will be living here.”

Paras Chhabra on his and Mahira Sharma’s breakup

Talking about the breakup, Paras said, “Yes, we have not been talking to each other after a fight over petty issues for more than a week. But aisi fights toh hamari hamesha hoti rahi hain, even when we were inside the Bigg Boss house. I never thought that it will lead to a breakup. We have never said that we were lovers but yes we have always maintained that we are more than good friends and agar uppar waale ne chaha toh hum shaadi karengey but hamein ek doosre ko bandhna nahi tha relationship mein kisi tag se. In a fit of anger, I too have unfollowed her on Instagram but once things settle down I will definitely call her and clear the air. I am sure if we meet each other at a public place we will laugh out loud over this bachkani harkat. So, whatever this is I am assuming this is just temporary. Plus, this appears to be more of a PR-driven activity for her than anything else.”

Paras Chhabra, who recently bought a luxury car, also revealed that a lot is happening in his personal and professional life. “I have purchased a luxury car for myself along with a house in Vrindavan. Plus, I am really excited about this project that I am about to sign which I will be announcing soon to everyone. So, I am in a very happy zone at the moment. I just wished aisa kuch nahi hua hota iss time pe about which I am equally shocked. But things with Mahira will be back to normal soon.”











