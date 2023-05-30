Home

Anupamaa: Paras Kalnawat Opens Up About Unhealthy Environment on The Set

Actor Paras Kalnawat has come forward to address the false statements made by his fellow actors Nidhi Shah and Aashish Mehrotra.

Actor Paras Bhushan Kalnawat, known for his role in the popular TV show Anupamaa, has come forward to address the false statements made by his fellow actors, Nidhi Shah and Aashish Mehrotra. Kalnawat explained how their comments prompted him to shed light on the truth behind his departure from the show. In an exclusive interview with the news portal, he shared his experiences and provided evidence to support his claims.

Kalnawat stated that he personally contacted both Shah and Mehrotra after reading their interviews and expressed his disappointment in their dismissal of his statements. He asserted that if asked the same question now, their responses would differ as he provided them with screenshots of messages from discontented individuals working on the show. These messages revealed a desire to leave due to the chaotic work environment but remained due to their responsibilities. Kalnawat believed that these proofs left his fellow actors with nothing to say, acknowledging the genuineness of his complaints.

Kalnawat told HT City, “I told them how they have backstabbed me. And now if you go and ask them the same question (about my statement), their answers will differ [from what they originally said]. That’s because I sent them proofs for my claims – screenshots of messages I have from people working in the show, who are not happy and want to leave due to the chaotic environment but are staying back because of their responsibilities. They had nothing to say about it after that – they know my complaints are genuine.”

When asked to elaborate on the term “chaotic environment,” Paras Kalnawat described instances of literal fights. He emphasised that the set became an ugly rat race and a clash of egos, where actors were unable to appreciate each other’s success. Instead of supporting one another, they engaged in undermining behavior. He further stated that he personally became the target of many such conflicts and found it difficult to step out of his room unless necessary due to the chaos outside. Ultimately, he chose to participate in the reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa over continuing on Anupamaa.

“There used to be literal fights between actors with them screaming at one another. And everyone, including me, would get dragged into it,” he recounted, adding, “It was an ugly rat race and ego clash where no actor could see others doing better than them. Instead of supporting each other, they were pulling the other person down. You won’t even see a 16-year-old fighting over topics they used to fight about”, he continued.

In the end, the actor clarified that he would not have spoken out about the unhealthy work environment if not for the false statements made by Nidhi Shah and Aashish Mehrotra. He revealed that both actors have privately apologized to him.















