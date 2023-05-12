Parineeti Chopra Apartment Decked Up With Lights Ahead of Engagement With Raghav Chadha, Video

Home

Parineeti Chopra’s Apartment Decked Up With Lights Ahead of Engagement With Raghav Chadha, Video

Ahead of wedding rumours, Parineeti Chopra’s house can be seen decked with lights in Mumbai. Watch the video.

Actor Parineeeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha are all set to get engaged after being rumoured to date for a long time. Adding up to the suggested date of May 13 set for the engagement, the actor’s house in Bandra is all decked up with beautiful lights. On Thursday, in the latest photos from the house of Parineeti, decorative lighting could be seen all over the balcony area as the family gears up for the engagement. The decoration seems bright to mark the announcement of a new couple in B-town.

A look at Parineeti Chopra’s apartment in Mumbai:

As per a source, the duo will exchange the rings on May 13 in Delhi. Around 150 close friends and family members have been invited to the ceremony, the sources added. Several members from the political and film fraternity are expected to attend the function. Neither Parineeti nor Raghav officially confirmed their relationship but an AAP leader had in March congratulated them over their “union”.

Last week, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha were clicked at a cricket stadium in Mohali, Punjab. The couple twinned in black as they stood in the stands, enjoying the IPL match between the Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians teams. The pictures and videos had gone viral from the stadium.

If reports are to be believed, Parineeti and Raghav studied together at the London School of Economics and have been friends for a long time. Parineeti and Raghav also follow each other on Instagram.



Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti will be seen sharing screen space with Diljit Dosanjh in ‘Chamkila’. Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the film revolves around two popular Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila.

