Parineeti Chopra Blushes as Paps Ask Her About Engagement With Raghav Chadha- Watch Video

Actress Parineeti Chopra has finally reacted to the news of her and Raghav Chadha’s engagement. Watch her reactions here!

Actress Parineeti Chopra is making headlines currently for being in a relationship with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha. There are several news reports that suggest that the two are going to tie the knot soon. When paparazzi spotted Parineeti at the Mumbai airport last night, they asked to confirm whether her and Raghav’s engagement news was real. A pap asked, “Ma’am vo jo news (engagement) aa raha hai, vo confirm hai kya?” Reacting to the paps, Parineeti didn’t say anything, instead, she started blushing and broke into a big smile. She then said, “bye, goodnight.”

Watch Parineeti Chopra’s viral video:

Rumours of Parineeti and Raghav’s engagement spread after AAP MP Sanjeev Arora congratulated them on Twitter. Sanjeev wrote, “I extend my heartfelt congratulations to @raghav_chadha and @ParineetiChopra. May their union be blessed with an abundance of love, joy, and companionship. My best wishes!!!”

I extend my heartfelt congratulations to @raghav_chadha and @ParineetiChopra. May their union be blessed with an abundance of love, joy, and companionship. My best wishes!!! pic.twitter.com/3fSWVT4evR — Sanjeev Arora (@MP_SanjeevArora) March 28, 2023

Raghav Chadha is the youngest Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha from Punjab, India. So, far neither Parineeti, nor Raghav have reacted to the ongoing gossip on entertainment portals.

Raghav and Parineeti have been friends for a long time as they both have studied at the London School of Economics (LSE). Parineeti made her Bollywood debut with Ranveer Singh-Anushka Sharma starrer Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl. She was last seen in Code Name: Tiranga and Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai (2022) starring Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Sarika, Neena Gupta and Danny Denzongappa. The actor will next be seen in Chamkila and Akshay Kumar starrer Capsule Gill.

