Parineeti Chopra – Raghav Chadha Are Engaged, See Breathtaking OFFICIAL Photos

Parineeti Chopra – Raghav Chadha Engagement Official Photos: The couple looks breathtakingly gorgeous in all-white outfits. See pics.

Parineeti Chopra – Raghav Chadha Engagement Photos: Actress Parineeti Chopra is officially engaged to AAP leader Raghav Chadha in Delhi today. The official photos are so breathtaking and we are loving how gorgeous the couple is looking in all-white outfits. Both Raghav and Parineeti shared the pics and captioned them, “Everything I prayed for .. She said yes! 💍 ਵਾਹਿਗੁਰੂ ਜੀ ਮਿਹਰ ਕਰਨ। 🙏🏻(Waheguru ji mehar karan)”.

Here are some of the cutest moments from the engagement

The engagement ceremony of Parineeti and Raghav began at 5 pm with the chanting of the Sukhmani Sahib from the Guru Granth Sahib, the holy book of the Sikhs, which will be followed by the ‘ardas’ or the holy prayer.

Priyanka Chopra, singer Nisa Shetty, Manish Malhotra, and several politicians arrived for the engagement at Kapurthala House, Delhi. While posing for the media, Priyanka interacted with the paps.

Kapurthala House is now the official residence of the Governor and Chief Minister of Punjab whenever they are in the city. It was last occupied by Maharaja Paramjit Singh of Kapurthala, who sold it to a businessman named Radheshyam Makhanlal Seksaria in 1950, but it was later requisitioned by the Government of India.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti will be seen sharing the screen with Diljit Dosanjh in the Imtiaz Ali film Chamkila. The film is said to be inspired by popular Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila, who was assassinated in the 1980s.

