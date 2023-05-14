Home

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Groove to ‘Gal Mitthi Mitthi’ as Mika Singh Performs at Their Engagement – Watch

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Groove to ‘Gal Mitthi Mitthi’: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s engagement was a grand celebration despite of being a close-knit ceremony. The duo got engaged on May 13, 2023, and shared pictures on social media. Parineeti’s elder cousin Priyanka Chopra, celebrity designer Manish Malhotra and her family attended the event. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Shiv Sena leader Aditya Thackeray and many other prominent politicians were among the attendees. Bollywood singer Mika Singh also wished the couple and performed at some of the peppy numbers. In a viral video which is breaking the internet, Mika can be seen grooving with Parineeti and Raghav.

CHECK OUT PARINEETI CHOPRA’S VIRAL VIDEO SHARED BY PAPARAZZO MANAV MANGALANI:

PARINEETI CHOPRA-RAGHV CHADHA GROOVE TO ‘GAL MITTHI MITTHI BOL’

Mika sung Gal Mitthi Mitthi Bol from Sonam Kapoor-Abhay Deol starrer Aisha (2010) in the viral clip shared by paparazzo Manav Mangalani. Parineeti and Raghav are seen in a jovial mood as they danced to the song. Parineeti donned a blush pink suit with a subtly embroidered dupatta, while Raghav wore a sherwani in the same shade of blush pink. The newly engaged couple’s outfits were designed by Manish Malhotra. Priyanka had shared a couple of pictures from the inside ceremony as she took to her Instagram handle. She captioned her post as “Congratulations Tisha and Raghav… Cannot wait for the wedding! So happy for you both and the families❤️ so fun to catch up with the fam!” Parineeti also dropped some adorable pics from the engagement on Instagram and wrote “Everything I prayed for .. I said yes! 💍ਵਾਹਿਗੁਰੂ ਜੀ ਮਿਹਰ ਕਰਨ। 🙏🏻.”

Parineeti will next be seen in Akshay Kumar starrer Capsule Gill.

