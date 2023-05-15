Parineeti Chopra – Raghav Chadha Share Thank You Note For Media, Friends on Showering Blessings

Home

Parineeti Chopra – Raghav Chadha Thank Media, Friends For Showering Blessings on Their Engagement

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha pose for the paps (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha, a couple from different worlds, took a significant step in their relationship by getting engaged in a traditional ceremony held at Delhi’s Kapurthala House on Saturday. The event was an intimate affair, attended only by close friends and family members who witnessed the union of the two individuals. They took the opportunity to express their gratitude to everyone who had shown them love and support during the past few weeks leading up to their engagement. In particular, they thanked the media for their constant presence and the positive coverage they had received.

Parineeti and Raghav’s statement reads, “Raghav and I are overwhelmed with the love and abundance of positivity we have received over the past few weeks, particularly on our engagement. We both come from different worlds, and it’s amazing to know that our worlds also unite with our union. We have gained a bigger family than we could have ever imagined. We are so touched by everything we have read/ seen, and we cannot thank you all enough. We embark on this journey knowing that you all are standing with us. A special shout-out to our amazing friends in the media. Thank you for being there through the day and cheering for us.”

After the engagement ceremony, Parineeti and Raghav stepped out of the venue to greet the waiting paparazzi. As the couple posed for the cameras, their happiness was palpable. They held hands, the sparkle of their engagement rings catching the light. Their smiles radiated a sense of contentment and assurance that they were embarking on a beautiful journey together.

Parineeti and Raghav, both well-known figures in their respective fields, had managed to keep their blossoming romance away from the limelight until they decided to make their engagement official. Their love story captured the imagination of many and found a connection that transcended their different backgrounds.

We wish the couple a happy engagement!
















