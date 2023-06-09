Home

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Spotted at India Vs Australia World Test Championship Final in London

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Spotted at India Vs Australia in Oval: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are setting some major couple goals. Ever since their engagement pictures and videos went viral, the internet is gushing over their fairytale romance. Although there has not been an official announcement yet, but speculations are rife that Parineeti and Raghav will get married between October and December 2023. Fans are super excited about the much-awaited wedding of the AAP (Aam Aadmi Party) politician and Bollywood actress. The couple was recently spotted at London where the India Vs Australia World Test Championship final is taking place. They were clicked watching the match together in the Oval.

CHECK OUT RAGHAV-PARINEETI’S VIRAL PICTURE FROM IND VS AUS WTC FINAL:

PARINEETI CHOPRA-RAGHAV CHADHA PAPPED AT IND VS AUS WTC FINAL

A picture has gone viral in which Parineeti and Raghav are seen sitting next to each other in the audience. Parineeti wore a white dress with a green blazer and sunglasses. Raghav looked dashing in his stylish blue sweater paired with matching trousers and sunglasses. The couple seems to be fond of cricket as they were previously seen watching IPL (Indian Premier League) matches as well.

PARINEETI CHOPRA-RAGHAV CHADHA TO GET MARRIED IN RAJASTHAN

The couple has started wedding venue hunting for their wedding. Parineeti was recently in Udaipur and Kishangarh, followed by plans for Jaipur, as reported by Hindustan Times. Although she went for a solo trip to Udaipur, the Uunchai actress was joined by Raghav for the rest of the tour in Rajasthan. Shikha Saxena, Deputy Director of Tourism Department, Udaipur, in an interaction with HT, said, “Parineeti was inquiring about the weather in Udaipur, when does the monsoon start and winter start. She had September in her mind. I told her that we have late monsoon, so it would be rainy till the last week of September. At that instance, she looked at her PA and noted down the information.”

Parineeti will next be seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Chamkila starring Diljit Dosanjh.

Parineeti will next be seen in Imtiaz Ali's Chamkila starring Diljit Dosanjh.
















