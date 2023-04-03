Home

Reportedly Raghav Chadha and actress Parineeti Chopra are all set to get engaged this week.

Parineeti Chopra – Raghav Chadha to Get Engaged in April First Week – Report

Ever since Aam Aadmi Party’s Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chandha and actress Parineeti Chopra have been seen together, rumours about their wedding have been rife. However, according to several media reports, a source which could not be verified has claimed that the politician and the actress will soon make their relationship official through an intimate engagement ceremony in the capital in the first week of April. According to the report, Parineeti has already reached New Delhi. The source also shared that the ceremony will be graced by family members including Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Nick Jonas and Meera Chopra and the duo’s close friends.

Dating rumours between Raghav and Parineeti began last month when the two were pictured together in London and then in Mumbai. The two have often been pictured together at Mumbai and New Delhi airports.

Parineeti and Raghav have been friends for a long as they studied at the prestigious London School of Economics (LSE). The duo have been spotted thrice during their outings, and ever since then, the rumour mills got active. Although both of them initially chose not to react to the same. Parineeti recently blushed when she was clicked solo by the paparazzi and was asked about her wedding plans.

On Sunday night, Parineeti and Raghav’s video from the Mumbai airport went viral where the two walked out together. Parineeti and Raghav were seen together for the first time at a dinner date and the second time during the afternoon. So far there has been no official confirmation of their alleged wedding speculations doing the rounds. Recently AAP politician Sanjeev Arora wrote a congratulatory message for them and tweeted “I extend my heartfelt congratulations to @raghav_chadha and @ParineetiChopra. May their union be blessed with an abundance of love, joy, and companionship. My best wishes!!!”

