Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha Twin in Black as They Watch IPL Match Together in Punjab – See Viral Pics

Amid their wedding rumours, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha were clicked together enjoying the Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians match at a stadium in Mohali.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha spotted in Mohali during IPL match (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Mohali: Amid rumours of their marriage, actor Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha were clicked at a cricket stadium in Mohali, Punjab on Wednesday evening. The couple twinned in black as they stood in the stands, enjoying the IPL match between the Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians teams. The pictures and videos of the two are now going viral on social media with fans dropping messages on the posts asking about their wedding.

The reports of Parineeti marrying Raghav went rife when the duo was first spotted together while exiting an eatery in Mumbai earlier this year. They kept making joint appearances ever since and while Parineeti blushed everytime she was asked about the wedding date, Raghav maintained that the celebrations will take place when they have to.

In a report published by Times of India, a source close to the couple mentioned that they have had their Roka ceremony already and a wedding follows in October this year. Parineeti and Raghav have neither denied nor accepted their relationship in the media but their gestures and body language speak volumes of what’s brewing between them. Speaking to TOI, the source said, “Parineeti and Raghav’s Roka is done. It was a family affair and they both are very happy. The duo is likely to get married by October-end of this year. Parineeti and Raghav are in no rush and they both have work commitments that they need to take care of before getting into the wedding festivities (sic).”

It is believed that the wedding preparations are on and the couple is waiting for Parineeti’s sister Priyanka Chopra Jonas to be back in India in October following which the ceremonies will begin. The actor, who was recently in the country for the promotion of her latest spy series ‘Citadel‘ will be back around October to attend the Jio MAMI Film Festival taking place from October 27-November 5.











