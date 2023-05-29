Home

Parineeti Chopra Shares A Heartwarming Moment With Her Father In This Engagement Day Post

Parineeti Chopra got engaged to Raghav Chadha on May 13.



Parineeti Chopra shares an emotional moment with her father.

Parineeti Chopra got engaged to politician Raghav Chadha earlier this month in a dreamy ceremony. The couple is all set to tie the knot soon and is believed to be hunting for a venue for the ceremony. Amidst the preparation, the photos from the couple’s engagement keep surfacing on social media, showcasing their adorable bond. Now, Parineeti Chopra’s brother Shivang has shared some new photos on Instagram which are a delight to see.

Parineeti’s brother Shivang Chopra shared a series of snapshots in which the family looks cheerful and glamorous as they enjoy the function. However, one of the photos outshines everything else as it showcases Parineeti Chopra sharing an emotional moment with her father Pawan Chopra. She can be seen wiping his tears in the image. “The parents. The family,” read the caption by Shivang Chopra. Parineeti Chopra in the comment section cracked a joke and wrote, “Only problem in these photos is you.”

Days after the engagement of Ishaqzaade actress and the Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha, several pictures from the event have been making the rounds on the internet. Parineeti Chopra shared some photos that featured emotional, romantic and adorable moments from the engagement ceremony. Sharing how she met with Raghav, Parineeti wrote, “When you know, you know. One breakfast together and I knew – I had met the one. The most wonderful man whose quiet strength would be calming, peaceful and inspiring. His support, humour, wit, and friendship are pure joy. He is my home.”

Parineeti Chopra went on to add, “Our engagement party was like living a dream – a dream unfurling beautifully amidst love, laughter, emotion, and loads of dancing! As we hugged those we loved dearest and celebrated with them, emotions overflowed. As a little girl in awe of princess stories, I had imagined how my fairytale would begin. Now that it has, it is even better than I had imagined.”

Meanwhile, the reports that the couple is keen on tying the knot in Rajasthan have set the entertainment corridor abuzz. Parineeti Chopra seems to be following in the footsteps of her elder sister Priyanka Chopra. The Kill Dil star was spotted with her fiance Raghav Chadha in Rajasthan recently. Several photos of the couple went viral on social media which indicates that the couple might be planning to seal the deal in Rajasthan.















