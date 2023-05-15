Parineeti Chopras Mom Pens Heartfelt Note on Daughters Engagement With Raghav Chadha

Home

Parineeti Chopra’s mother Reena Chopra recently penned a heartfelt note on her daughter’s engagement with Raghav Chadha.

Parineeti Chopra’s Mom Pens Heartfelt Note: Weddings are not just meant for celebration but are also symbolic of a sacred institution in Indian culture. So, engagement ceremony prior to the wedding is always conducted with utmost ethos as per the rituals and tradition. Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s engagement took place at the latter’s Delhi home Kapurthala House on Saturday. Raghav’s home was decked with flowers and lights. Parineeti’s Mumbai house has also been decorated with lights. They got engaged after Ardas as per Sikh customs. The couple posted some heartwarming pictures from the ceremony. Now, the Uunchai actor’s mother Reena Chopra has penned an emotional note dedicated to her daughter.

Reena took to her Instagram handle and shared a romantic photo of the couple. She captioned her post as “There are reasons in your life that make you believe all over again and all the time that there is a God up there This is one of them ….#trulyblessed #thankyougod I wish to thank all of you who have reached out and poured your blessings and wishes for them 🙏🙏🙏.” While officially confirming her engagement, Parineeti wrote on Instagram “Everything I prayed for… I said yes…Waaheguru ji meher karan (May God be kind).” Raghav posted on Instagram “Everything I prayed for .. She said yes! 💍ਵਾਹਿਗੁਰੂ ਜੀ ਮਿਹਰ ਕਰਨ। 🙏🏻.”

Bollywood singer Mika Singh also performed at the power couple’s engagement party. Mika sung Gal Mitthi Mitthi Bol from Sonam Kapoor-Abhay Deol starrer Aisha (2010) in the viral clip shared by paparazzo Manav Mangalani. Parineeti and Raghav are seen in a jovial mood as they danced to the song. Parineeti donned a blush pink suit with a subtly embroidered dupatta, while Raghav wore a sherwani in the same shade of blush pink. The newly engaged couple’s outfits were designed by Manish Malhotra. Manish was also one of the attendees apart from Parineeti’s elder cousin Priyanka Chopra.

Parineeti will next be seen in Akshay Kumar starrer Capsule Gill.

