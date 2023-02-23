Home

Pathaan Box Office Collection Day 29: Total Rs 520 Crore Nett With Fastest Rs 500 Crore in Hindi – Check Detailed Analysis And Day-Wise Breakup

Pathaan Box Office Collection Day 29: Shah Rukh Khan‘s latest film Pathaan has rewritten history for Bollywood everywhere. The film has almost crossed a month-long run at the Box Office and has collected an unimaginable figure of Rs 500 crore. The Siddharth Anand directorial is currently at around Rs 520 crore after its 29 days at the ticket window with Rs 500 crore from Hindi alone. Now, this figure is quite special because this makes Pathaan the fastest Hindi film to reach Rs 500 crore.

Pathaan is not just the fastest Hindi film to reach Rs 500 crore, it’s also only the second movie in history to achieve this mark in Hindi after Baahubali 2. The SS Rajamouli directorial earned Rs 511 crore in Hindi but it took the film 34 days to achieve the feat. Pathaan has done the same in a matter of 27 days and that’s a big deal already.

CHECK PATHAAN’S DAY-WISE BOX OFFICE BREAKUP IN INDIA AFTER 29 DAYS:

Week 1: Rs 364.15 crore Week 2: Rs 94.75 crore Week 3: 46.95 crore

Week 4 Friday: Rs 2.25 crore Saturday: Rs 3.32 crore Sunday: Rs 4.25 crore Monday: 1.25 crore Tuesday: Rs 1.14 crore Wednesday: Rs 1.05 crore (Early estimate)

Total: Rs 519.11 crore

Pathaan is making a fabulous business and has no mood to slow down. Everything has worked in its favour and the film has beaten even the new releases and has emerged as the first choice for the audience in India.

What is your guess about Pathaan's lifetime run in India after it crosses Rs 1000 crore worldwide?












