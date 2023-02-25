Pathaan Box Office Collection Day 31 Shah Rukh Khans PAN India Actioner Creates Havoc Worldwide as it Beats Baahubali 2 on Fourth Week

Home

Pathaan Box Office Collection Day 31: Shah Rukh Khan’s PAN India Actioner Creates Havoc Worldwide as it Beats Baahubali 2 on Fourth Week

Pathaan Box Office Collection Day 31: Shah Rukh Khan’s PAN India actioner is creating havoc worldwide with its monstrous success on fourth week.

Pathaan Box Office Collection Day 31: Pathaan has created a storm at worldwide box office and has reestablished Shah Rukh Khan’s reign as Bollywood’s mass entertainer. The actor known for playing the ideal boy-next-door lover boy stunned the audiences with his action-packed avatar in the spy actioner. The SRK-Deepika Padukone starrer is part of Yash Raj Films’ spy universe comprising Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War and Salman Khan’s upcoming Tiger 3. Salman’s cameo as Tiger aka Avinash Singh Rathore in Pathaan was one of the major USP’s of the film. The movie has now surpassed the Rs 500 Crore mark at the Hindi belt in its fourth week surpassing Baahubali 2‘s milestone feat. The Prabhas starrer, directed by RRR filmmaker SS Rajamouli had garnered rs 500 Crore Nett in its fifth week.

PATHAAN STORMS AT THE GLOBAL BOX OFFICE

“Pathaan will now become the highest NETT grosser ever in Hindi as it shows a superb hold on fifth Friday with collections higher than the Thursday at many places”, as reported by Box Office India. The Siddharth Anand directorial collected in the Rs 1-1.10 Crore Nett range. Shah Rukh’s espionage thriller has earned around Rs 510-515 Crore Nett despite the negative boycott campaign prior to its release. The movie’s overseas collection is second only to Baahubali 2 which raked in Rs 1810 crore at the global box office. Pathaan has garnered Rs 1009 crore at the international box office, as reported by YRF.

CHECK PATHAAN’S DAY-WISE BOX OFFICE BREAKUP IN INDIA AFTER 29 DAYS: Week 1: Rs 364.15 Crore Week 2: Rs 94.75 Crore Week 3: 46.95 Crore Week 4 Friday: Rs 2.25 Crore Saturday: Rs 3.32 Crore Sunday: Rs 4.25 Crore Monday: 1.25 Crore Tuesday: Rs 1.14 Crore Wednesday: Rs 1.05 Crore Thursday: Rs 1.02 Crore Friday: Rs 1.02 Crore (Early estimate)Total: Rs 521.15 Crore Shah Rukh will also be making a special appearance in Salman, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi starrer Tiger 3. There have also been reports of War sequel and fan theories about clash between Hirthik Roshan’s Kabir and John Abraham’s Jim from Pathaan. For more updates on Pathaan box office, check out this space at India.com.











