Pathaan Box Office Collection Day 32 Shah Rukh Khans Actioner is Unstoppable as it Beats Dangal And Baahubali 2

Pathaan Box Office Collection Day 32: Shah Rukh Khan’s spy actioner is has achieved a milestone after surpassing Dangal and Baahubali 2 collection.

Pathaan Box Office Collection Day 31: Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan is unstoppable at the box office. The film’s monstrous success has created a new milestone for Hindi cinema as it has become the biggest hit in Shah Rukh’s career till date. Shah Rukh-Deepika’s spy-actioner, released on January 25, 2023, is the only Bollywood film that has retained its position on its fifth Saturday. With the lukewarm opening of Shehzada and Selfiee, SRK’s espionage thriller is the only commercial success of this year so far. Pathaan has already surpassed the Rs 500 Crore mark at the Hindi belt in its fourth week surpassing Baahubali 2‘s milestone feat. The film will be raking in a massive Rs. 650 crore plus recoveries from all revenue sources, as reported by Pinkvilla. The film has already overtaken Aamir Khan’s PAN India blockbuster Dangal.

PATHAAN ACHIEVES HISTORICAL FEAT AT THE BOX OFFICE

The Siddharth Anand directorial is a historic all-time blockbuster and is already the highest grossing Hindi film worldwide with collections at Rs 1016 Crore gross till today. The movie, which is part of Yash Raj Films’ spy-universe collected Rs 1.98 Crore Nett in India (Hindi – 1.95 crore, All Dubbed versions – 0.03 crore) on its fifth Saturday. The film featuring John Abraham as the main antagonist is linked to Hrithik Roshan starrer War and Salman Khan’s upcoming Tiger 3 as well. The latter’s cameo as Tiger aka Avinash Singh Rathore in Pathaan was one of the major USP’s of the film. SRK’s film has now recorded $46.58 million in the overseas territories alone, while Nett collection in India stand at Rs 523.16 crore (Hindi – 505.05 crore, Dubbed – Rs 18.11 Crore)! The total worldwide gross is an incredible Rs 1016 Crore (India gross: Rs 633 Crore, overseas : Rs 383 Crore). Movie business analyst Taran Adarsh recently wrote in his post “#Pathaan is unstoppable during weekends, biz multiplies on [fifth] Sat… Will have another solid day today [Sun]… [Week 5] Fri 1 cr, Sat 1.95 cr. Total: ₹ 505.05 cr. #Hindi. #India biz. #Pathaan #Tamil + #Telugu [Week 5] Fri 2 lacs, Sat 3 lacs. Total: ₹ 18.11 cr.⭐️ NOTE: #Pathaan #Hindi + #Tamil + #Telugu *combined* biz: ₹ 523.16 cr. #India biz. Nett BOC.”

Pathaan also stars Ashutosh Rana and Dimple Kapadia in crucial roles.

