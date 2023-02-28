Pathaan Box Office Collection Day 34: First Day Below Rs 1 Crore For Shah Rukh Khan Film But The Success Continues

Home

Entertainment

Pathaan Box Office Collection Day 34: First Day Below Rs 1 Crore For Shah Rukh Khan’s Film But The Success Continues – Check Detailed Analysis And Day-Wise Breakup

Pathaan Box Office Collection Day 34 Detailed Analysis And Day-Wise Business Breakup: Shah Rukh Khan’s film collects below Rs 1 crore for the first time since release. Check the latest figures here.

Pathaan Box Office Collection Day 34 First Day Below Rs 1 Crore For Shah Rukh Khan’s Film But The Success Continues – Check Detailed Analysis And Day-Wise Breakup

Pathaan Box Office Collection Day 34: Shah Rukh Khan’s latest film after a gap of five years has completed a successful one-month run at the Box Office. Pathaan has crossed rs 500 crore and became the only Bollywood film to collect this much in a nett figure. The Siddharth Anand directorial entered its fifth week last Friday and this Monday was the first time that it collected less than Rs 1 crore in a day.

Pathaan, starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham alongside Shah Rukh Khan, is running at a mammoth collection of Rs 526 crore after its 34 days at the Box Office, reported the trade website sacnilk. This is not just huge but something totally unexpected and extraordinary for a Hindi film industry that didn’t see such a terrific milestone in the last seven years since Dangal. At the worldwide level, Pathaan is running at a gross collection of Rs 1020 crore.

CHECK PATHAAN’S DAY-WISE BOX OFFICE BREAKUP IN INDIA AFTER 34 DAYS (NETT)

Week 1: Rs 364.15 crore

Week 2: Rs 94.75 crore

Week 3: Rs 46.95 crore

Week 4: Rs 14.31 crore

Week 5:

Friday: Rs 1.02 crore Saturday: Rs 1.98 crore Sunday: Rs 2.50 crore Monday: Rs 0.75 crore (early estimate)

Total: Rs 526.41 crore

Pathaan is SRK’s first film to create history like this and his first clean hit in the last nine years after Chennai Express in 2014. The actor had Dilwale (2015), Dear Zindagi (2016), and Raees (2017) as semi-hits with Jab Harry Met Sejal (2017) as a flop and Zero (2018) as a Box Office disaster.

Shah Rukh is now looking at continuing this Box Office success with his two anticipated movies this year – ‘Jawaan’ with Atlee which is an action film, and ‘Dunki’ with Rajkumar Hirani which is more of a slice-of-life film, the kind of which the director is famous for. Meanwhile, Pathaan has built a solid future for YRF’s spy universe and has added a tremendous legacy to the production house in terms of action biggies that Aditya Chopra began with the Dhoom series. With the presence of some of the biggest superstars in the universe – Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Hrithik Roshan, Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham, and Deepika Padukone, this series only gets bigger with every film.

What are your guesses about Pathaan’s lifetime run in India? Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates!











