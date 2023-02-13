Home

Pathaan Box Office New Record: Shah Rukh Khan Becomes The First Actor Ever to Breach Rs 100 Crore Nett in Delhi/ UP – Check Details

Pathaan Box Office New Record: Shah Rukh Khan is the only actor in the history of Indian cinema to have raked in Rs 100 crore nett from the Delhi/ UP market, a feat that no other film with no other actor could achieve so far. Check the detailed analysis here.

Pathaan Box Office New Record: Shah Rukh Khan‘s Pathaan is not just a film anymore, it has become a phenomenon that will be remembered in the history of Indian cinema. Or at least, that’s what the numbers suggest. A box office collection for any film is a yardstick to measure the amount of love that the film has received from the audience in theatres and this Siddharth Anand directorial has maintained a solid performance at that.

In the latest news, Pathaan has now created an unimaginable record in the Delhi/ UP circuit at the Box Office. The film has become the first-ever offering by Indian cinema to have breached past the benchmark of Rs 100 crore nett in the circuit. As per a report published by Box Office India, Pathaan is the first film to have earned around Rs 103 crore nett from just Delhi/ UP alone and this might just go past Rs 110 crore nett in its lifetime run.

The interesting part about this achievement is to realise that while Delhi has both multiplexes and single screens, not all areas of Uttar Pradesh are equipped with screens and people have to travel to theatres afar to watch the movies. Despite all the infrastructure issues, the Delhi/ UP market has shown extraordinary business. So far, the highest-grossing film in this circuit was Baahubali 2 (Hindi) and now, Pathaan has surpassed the SS Rajamouli directorial in the league.

CHECK THE LIST OF HIGHEST-GROSSING FILMS IN DELHI/UP CIRCUIT:

Pathaan: Rs 103 crore (approx) Baahubali 2: Rs 98.64 crore KGF 2: Rs 85.16 crore Dangal: Rs 80.22 crore Tiger Zinda Hai: Rs 74.73 crore Sanju: Rs 73.77 crore Bajrangi Bhaijaan: Rs 70.61 crore Padmaavat: Rs 68.2 crore PK: Rs 66.23 crore Kabir Singh: Rs 66.21 crore

Meanwhile, Pathaan, also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, has entered the unthinkable Rs 1000 crore club at the global Box Office. The film grossed around Rs 697 crore globally in the first week itself. It has three more days to enjoy a smooth run at the Box Office before Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania and Shehzaada hit the screens this Friday. Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Pathaan!











