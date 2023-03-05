Home

Pathaan Gets a Shout-Out From Baahubali 2 Producer on Its Milestone Box Office Record: ‘None Other Than SRK’

Pathaan recently got a shout-out from Baahubali 2 co-producer on its milestone achievement at the box office.

Pathaan Gets a Shout-Out From Baahubali 2 Producer: Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan is on a record-breaking spree as it seems unstoppable at the box office. The Siddharth Anand directorial surpassed the giant record set by Baahubali 2. Shah Rukh and Deepika’s spy actioner crossed the lifetime number of SS Rajamouli’s epic action-drama on its 38th day, as reported by Box Office India. While the Prabhas-Anushka Shetty starrer garnered around Rs 511.99 Crore, Pathaan earned Rs 529.79, as reported by Sacnilk. Baahubali: The Conclusion co-producer Shobu Yarlagadda responded to movie critic and business analyst Taran Adarsh’s tweet that mentioned Pathaan broke the record of Rajamouli’s film.

CHECK OUT BAAHUBALI 2 PRODUCER’S TWEET ON PATHAAN:

Congratulations to @iamsrk sir, #SiddharthAnand @yrf and the entire team of #Pathaan on crossing @BaahubaliMovie 2 Hindi NBOC. Records are meant to be broken and I am happy it was none other than @iamsrk who did it! 😃 https://t.co/cUighGJmhu — Shobu Yarlagadda (@Shobu_) March 4, 2023

BAAHUBALI 2 PRODUCER EXPRESSES HAPPINESS OVER PATHAAN BOX OFFICE SUCCESS

Shobu tweeted “Congratulations to @iamsrk sir, #SiddharthAnand @yrf and the entire team of #Pathaan on crossing @BaahubaliMovie 2 Hindi NBOC. Records are meant to be broken and I am happy it was none other than @iamsrk who did it!” He also added a happy emoji to his post. Yash Raj Films took to their Twitter handle and lauded the producer for his kind words of encouragement. They also heaped praise on Baahubali series. YRF wrote in their quote tweet “Nothing more thrilling than seeing how Indian cinema is thriving!!… Thank you @Shobu_ for giving us a landmark film like @BaahubaliMovie directed by the visionary @ssrajamouli – it has inspired us to work harder, adding a heart emoji with @iamsrk @deepikapadukone @TheJohnAbraham #SiddharthAnand”.

CHECK OUT YRF’S VIRAL TWEET:

Nothing more thrilling than seeing how Indian cinema is thriving!!… Thank you @Shobu_ for giving us a landmark film like @BaahubaliMovie directed by the visionary @ssrajamouli – it has inspired us to work harder ♥️ @iamsrk @deepikapadukone @TheJohnAbraham #SiddharthAnand https://t.co/Y88pG33l9P — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) March 4, 2023

Pathaan also stars John Abraham, Ashutosh Rana and Dimple Kapadia in crucial roles. The film has an extended cameo by Salman Khan as well. Pathaan is part of Aditya Chopra’s spy universe comprising Tiger 3 and War. A two-hero face-off movie with SRK and Salman is already being planned by YRF. There are also reports of War 2 being planned with Hrithik Roshan reprising his role of Major Kabir.

