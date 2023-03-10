Pathaan Has Given me my Due Siddharth Anand Reacts to The Monstrous Success of Shah Rukh Khans Actioner

Home

'Pathaan Has Given me my Due': Siddharth Anand Reacts to The Monstrous Success of Shah Rukh Khan's Actioner

‘Pathaan Has Given me my Due’: Siddharth Anand recently reacted to the monstrous success of Shah Rukh Khan’s action-thriller.

‘Pathaan Has Given me my Due’: Siddharth Anand Reacts to The Monstrous Success of Shah Rukh Khan’s Actioner

‘Pathaan Has Given me my Due’: Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan became a game-changer at the box office and the biggest hit in his movie career. The Siddharth Anand directorial is still unstoppable as it is smashing all records. Shah Rukh’s spy actioner has become a global success and made Siddharth Anand a PAN (popular-across-nation) India filmmaker as the film’s earnings are beyond Baahubali 2 and Dangal. Pathaan is part of Yash Raj Films’ spy universe and is connected to Hrithik Roshan starrer War (2019) and Salman Khan’s upcoming Tiger 3 (2023). The film became the first blockbuster of 2023 reclaiming SRK’s box office reign.

SIDDHARTH ANAND JOINS SS RAJAMOULI IN THE RS 500 CRORE CLUB

Pathaan has already gone past Baahubali 2’s Hindi format collection to become the all-time number-one Hindi film. Siddharth is currently the undisputed number one director of the Hindi film industry. He and the visionary S.S. Rajamouli are also the only two directors in the coveted Rs 500 Crore Nett collection club in Hindi format. After delivering a historic global collection of 1040.25 crore with Pathaan, Siddharth is elated that he has been able to prove his mastery over the genre of action entertainers.

SIDDHARTH ANAND REJOICES OVER THE SUCCESS OF PATHAAN

Siddharth was entrusted by Aditya Chopra, of Yash Raj Films, to start two of the biggest IP’s in Indian cinema today – War and Pathaan. Reacting to the success of his action-thriller, Siddharth said “Pathaan is also a film that has given me my due as someone who means business when it comes to creating the biggest IP’s and seeks to deliver the biggest action spectacles of India. I have always aspired to do this with my brand of cinema and give audiences the best action entertainers that come out of India.”

Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles. Ashutosh Rana resumes his role of Colonel Luthra from War, while Dimple Kapadia also has a crucial role in the movie. The espionage thriller also has an extended cameo by Salman Khan as Tiger aka Avinash Singh Rathore. Pathaan released in theatres on January 25, 2023.

