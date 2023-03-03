Home

Pathaan Hits Bullseye, Replaces Baahubali 2 as The Biggest Hindi Film at Box Office – Check Detailed Report

Pathaan Box Office Collection Day 38 Latest Update And Detailed Report: Shah Rukh Khan does the unimaginable, replaces SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2 as an all-time blockbuster in Hindi.

Pathaan Box Office Biggest Record: Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan has entered its sixth week at the Box Office but it’s not slowing down. The film has now achieved another unthinkable feat at the Box Office. The Siddharth Anand directorial has now surpassed the giant record set by Baahubali 2. As per a report in Box Office India, the SS Rajamouli directorial had earned Rs 511.99 crore in its lifetime run with the Hindi version and now, Pathaan has crossed this number after its 38th day.

By the end of its 37 days, Baahubali 2 collected around Rs 510.40 crore and by the end of Friday, the film will manage to surpass Rs 511 crore, thereby replacing Baahubali: The Conclusion as the biggest all-time Hindi grosser on the charts.

Pathaan has already become the biggest Bollywood movie of all time by dethroning Dangal in India. At the worldwide Box Office, the SRK starrer is still the second biggest Bollywood film after Dangal which had grossed approx Rs 1026 crore in its lifetime run globally.

In terms of its overall numbers at the Indian Box Office, Pathaan is running at Rs 529.79 crore, as per a report published in the trade website sacnilk. The film closed its fifth-week collection at around Rs 8.63 crore and as it enters into its sixth weekend, more moolah is expected to come in as there’s no other biggie hitting the theatres anytime soon.

CHECK THE DAY-WISE BOX OFFICE BUSINESS OF PATHAAN AFTER 35 DAYS:

Week 1: Rs 364.15 crore

Week 2: Rs 94.75 crore

Week 3: Rs 46.95 crore

Week 4: Rs 14.31 crore

Week 5:

Friday: Rs 1.02 crore Saturday: Rs 1.98 crore Sunday: Rs 2.5 crore Monday: Rs 0.82 crore Tuesday: Rs 0.80 crore Wednesday: Rs 0.77 crore Thursday: Rs 0.77 crore Friday: Rs 1 crore (early estimate)

Total: Rs 529.79 crore

Well, seems like Pathaan is going to remain unstoppable for a long time now. What are your predictions about its lifetime collections in India? Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Pathaan!











