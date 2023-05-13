Pathaan Shah Rukh Khan Deepika Padukones Actioner Creates Milestone at Bangladesh Premiere

Home

Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone’s Actioner Creates Milestone at Bangladesh Premiere

Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s spy action-thriller Pathaan released in Bangladesh despite the protests against the film by fringe groups in the country. The extremists had warned against the theatrical premiere of the movie as according to them it was against the nation’s culture and traditions. However, the SRK-Deepika starrer hit the screens on Friday with overwhelmingly positive response by the audiences. The advance booking itself assured that Shah Rukh’s espionage-thriller was going to create milestone in the neighbouring country. Tickets for the first two days of Pathaan‘s shows have already been sold out, as reported by ETimes while quoting Ananya Mamun, a representative of the movie’s importing company. The Siddharth Anand directorial will be showcased across 41 cinema halls with 198 shows scheduled per day, Mamun confirmed. Pathaan was given clearance by Bangladesh Film Censor Board on Thursday.

CHECK OUT YRF’S POST ON PATHAAN’S BANGLADEH PREMIERE:

#Pathaan continues to gather love and adulation as it sees a historic theatrical release in Bangladesh today, 12th May. pic.twitter.com/qxxLI0OVhb — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) May 12, 2023

PATHAAN CREATES HITSORY IN BANGLADESH ON ITS OPENING DAY

Nelson D’Souza, Vice President of International Distribution, told on Thursday that Pathaan will be the first Hindi film to release in Bangladesh since the country attained freedom in 1971. Pathaan has definitely made history as prior to Bangladesh it faced opposition by political and radical groups in India as well. It was alleged by certain social activists and netizens that the Shah Rukh-Deepika starrer had hurt the sentiments of certain communities by disrespecting their faith. The objections were raised over Deepika’s ‘saffron’ and ‘green’ colour bikinis symbolic of religious beliefs depicted in the Besharam Rang song. A heated debate took over the nation by storm till the film hit the silver-screen. However, the movie became the biggest commerical hit of SRK’s career.

Bangladeshi actor Dipjol had said that Pathaan and other Hindi films could affect local cinema and also opined that Bollywood films are not in line with Bangladesh’s ‘social culture’. The landmark opening day response by Shah Rukh’ fans shows his massive stardom beyond borders.

Pathaan also stars John Abraham, Ashutosh Rana and Dimple Kapadia in crucial roles. It also has an extended cameo by Salman Khan. The film released in Bangladesh on May 12, 2023.

