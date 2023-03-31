Home

Entertainment

Pathu Thala Full HD Available For Free Download Online On Tamilrockers And Other Torrent Sites

Pathu Thala leaked online: NSimbu and Gautham Karthik’s Tamil film has been leaked online in HD quality on Tamilrockers on day 1 of its release.

Pathu Thala Full HD Available For Free Download Online On Tamilrockers And Other Torrent Sites

Pathu Thala Movie Leaked online in HD quality: Pathu Thala featuring Simbu and Gautham Karthik hit the screens on March 30. The Tamil film has been getting positive responses from the audience. However, Pathu Thala has also been leaked online in HD quality on Tamilrockers on the same day. The film which was released on March 30 as this big Ram Navami biggie, especially in Tamil Nadu, has received good reviews. It’s a mass film with Silambarasan and Karthik in lead roles. Fans are also calling the film, Simbu’s best performance to date. Pathu Thala, a remake of the Kannada film Mufti, has some interesting scenes and a gripping story, as reported in many reviews.

However, there is sad news for the makers and casts of Pathu Thala as the film has been leaked online on Tamilrockers, Movierulz in HD quality on day one of its release. Unfortunately, Pathu Thala’s sudden leak might affect its collection at the box office.

Pathu Thala is written and directed by Obeli N. Krishna and it takes audiences through the socio-economic condition, political ambition, and power struggle led by a commissioner who apparently realises that the criminal he’s chasing is actually a good-hearted man. The film also stars Priya Bhavani Shankar, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Kalaiyarasan, Teejay Arunasalam, and Anu Sithara in important roles.

Pathu Thala has been leaked on Tamilrockers, Telegram, and other piracy-based websites including movierulz. Tamilrockers, Telegram, and Movierulz are piracy websites that leak the latest releases. However, this is not the first time a film has got leaked on day one of its release. There are several films like Bholaa, Bheed, Zwigato, Kabzaa, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Selfie, and Pathaan which were earlier leaked online this year.

Several strict actions against the site have been taken in the past but it has been found that the team behind the site appears with a new domain every time the existing Tamilrockers site is blocked. If they are banned, they take a new domain and run pirated versions of the movies. In the case of big theatre releases, Tamilrockers is known to leak the films just a few hours before the films are set to hit the screens.

(Disclaimer: India.com does not promote or support piracy of any kind. Piracy is a criminal offense under the Copyright Act of 1957. We further request you refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy of any form).











