Pathu Thala Screening in Chennai Outrage Erupts as Family Denied Entry at Theatre All About The Whole Matter

Pathu Thala Screening in Chennai: A massive outrage erupted at a Chennai theatre during the screening of the Tamil noir actioner Pathu Thala. Rohini Silver Screens got embroiled in a controversy after their staff allegedly refused to allow a family from the indigenous Narikurava community to enter the premises despite having valid tickets. Netizens enraged on social media for not allowing the family to watch the Silambarasan-starrer crime-action saga. It was later reported that they were allowed entry and were watching Pathu Thala in the same theatre. The cinema house in its official clarification note insisted it only adhered to Censor rules.

NETIZENS OUTRAGE OVER FAMILY BEING DENIED ENTRY AT PATHU THALA SCREENING

A passerby at Poonamalle High Road in Koyambedu on the outskirts of Chennai posted a video from the incident which went viral. In he clip, a person purportedly asks a woman, who is seen holding a ticket and standing alongside her children, whether they are not allowed inside, as reported by The Indian Express. The woman nodded her head as an indication of being not allowed, the person asked the staff about the reason as they had valid tickets. They did not reply and when the woman showed them the ticket, the latter signaled her to move aside. The video sparked a massive controversy on social media. DMK MP Senthilkumar noted that action should be initiated against the staff who denied entry to people who had tickets. He opined that the management should take responsibility for not providing SOP guidelines and awareness to their employees.

CHECK OUT CLARIFICATION STATEMENT BY ROHINI SILVER SCREENS:

ROHINI SILVER SCREENS THEATRE CLARIFIES ROW OVER FAMILY BEING DENIED ENTRY

Rohini Silver Screens wrote in their statement that “We have taken note of the situation that has unfolded in our premises today morning before the screening of Pathu Thala movie. A few individuals along with their children with valid tickets have sought entry to the cinema to watch ‘Pathu Thala’ movie. As we know, the movie is censored U/A by the authorities. Children below the age of 12 cannot be permitted to watch any movie that is certified U/A as per the law. Our ticket checking staff have denied entry on this basis to the family who had come with children aged 2,6, 8 and 10. However, since the audience gathered turned into a frenzy and took a diffrent perspective of the situation without full understanding, in order to avert any law-and-order problem and to desensitise the matter, the same family was allowed entry to watch the movie on time. The video of the family watching the movie is attached below.” At a time when human rights are a major concern and cinema is a medium meant for everyone, theatre owners need to be more responsible. Hoping this is a precedent for everyone to be more sensitive and sensible in the near future.

Pathu Thala is a Kollywood neo-noir action thriller film directed by Obeli N. Krishna. The film stars an ensemble cast featuring Silambarasan, Gautham Karthik, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Anu Sithara, Teejay Arunasalam, Kalaiyarasan and Redin Kingsley.

