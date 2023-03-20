Home

Arbaaz Khan on Sharing Good Equation With Malaika Arora After Divorce: ‘People Think We Are Putting up an Act’

Arbaaz Khan shares how he deals with those trolling him and Malaika Arora for sharing a cordial relationship after their divorce.

Actor Arbaaz Khan opened up about his current equation with his ex-wife Malaika Arora. In an interview where he mentioned his new chat show, Arbaaz talked about growing up in a complex family where his father, Salim Khan married Helen and how the entire family adjusted to a new member. The actor highlighted if these relationship dynamics in the family influenced his personal relationships in life.

Speaking to ETimes, Arbaaz said she and Malaika share a cordial equation and they have figured out their own way to co-parent Arhaan Khan, their teenage son who’s currently studying in the US. The actor said people often think all that is fake though and they are putting up an act for the world.

Arbaaz said, “It doesn’t matter what the world says. People say – they are putting up an act, they are doing this, doing that. Honestly, we don’t have to deal with these people.” He added that the past is gone and they are focussed on their individual lives now. Arbaaz told the daily, “It’s pretty evident that co-parenting is happening since both Malaika and I are in the limelight. As I said before, we’re doing all of this for our child. There is no denying that Malaika and I have gone our separate ways. We are very cordial with each other. We are on very good terms. But we are mainly still together for our son. And we will continue to do that. We have only one child.”

The actor went on to mention that it’s also pretty logical for him to talk to the mother of his child if he wants to enquire about him. He said it shouldn’t be a problem if he and Malaika can forget their differences for the sake of their kid. “We have forgotten the past and realised that our entire life lies ahead. She has moved on, I have moved on. Where is the animosity or anger or frustration or anything like that? That’s gone. For the sake of your child at least, you can come together and create a scenario that is much needed. He is our child. We brought him into this world. It is our responsibility to take care of him,” he explained.

Arbaaz and Malaika got divorced in the year 2017 after tying the knot in 1998. Both of them are in a relationship with different people and have maintained that they are leading a happy life. While Arbaaz is dating actor and model Georgia Andriani, Malaika is in a relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor.











