Peter Singh The Sikh Elvis The Singing Sikh and The Rocking Sikhs Rich Legacy Watch

Home

Viral

Peter Singh, The Sikh Elvis, The Singing Sikh, and The Rocking Sikh’s Rich Legacy: Watch

We put the spotlight on the turban-wearing Elvis impersonator “Peter Singh The Rocking Sikh”, the Punjabi superstar from Wales, the United Kingdom.

Peter Singh’s real name was Narinder Singh and he was born in 1946 in Rawalpindi, which is in Pakistan Punjab since the partition of India. (Image: Twitter/@SinghLions)

Peter Singh: Punjabis and Punjabi music never fail to overwhelm, amaze, and win over people with their boisterous and lively nature and competencies. They have made their mark on the music scene transcending the borders and having a mass following. Some of the biggest names include Gurdas Maan, Babbu Mann, Amrinder Gill, Diljit Dosanjh, Amar Singh Chamkila, (also known as the Elvis of Punjab), Daler Mehndi, Sharry Maan, and Harbhajan Mann.

Among all these greats, we put the spotlight on the turban-wearing Elvis impersonator “Peter Singh The Rocking Sikh”, the Punjabi superstar from Wales, the United Kingdom.

WATCH HIS MUSIC VIDEO HERE

Peter Singh’s real name was Narinder Singh and he was born in 1946 in Rawalpindi, which is in Pakistan Punjab since the partition of India. His family moved to India and from here they moved to Birmingham in 1955 and finally relocated to Swansea, a coastal city of Wales. After trying his hand and luck in different vocations, he listened to his heart and the innate desire to follow singing in the style of his hero Elvis Presley, the “King of Rock & Roll”.

Peter Singh made appearances on various TV shows during the 1980s and his impersonation of Elvis Presley earned him the monikers “Sikh Elvis” and “The Singing Sikh, and The Rocking Sikh”.

He died on January 24, 2021. As his legacy lives on, we are sharing a link to a YouTube video, a short documentary on Peter Singh.

WATCH THE DOCUMENTARY ON PETER SINGH HERE

It features performances with his backing band, who included Martin Ace, Micky Jones, and John ‘Pugwash’ Weathers.











