Shark Tank India 2: Peyush Bansal Tries to Bypass Namita Thapar Where She Showed Her ‘Expertise’

Shark Tank India Season 2: The second season of Shark Tank India has given some impressive pitches and the recent pitch by DigiQure E-Clinic left the sharks divided as they loved to invest with individual offers. DigiQure E-Clinic’s emotional pitch has left an impact on the sharks. It’s a telemedical company that provides affordable and accessible healthcare for rural India. DigiQure is Central India’s leading telemedicine-based healthcare provider. They send trained caregivers to small villages and towns where they make the patients connect to doctors in big cities virtually.

Namita Thapar, who usually doesn’t show her expertise, reacted to the idea with “wow”. She showed interest and offered the company her deal. DigiQure’s story moves the sharks as not only Namita, Peyush Bansal also offered him a better deal.

Namita Thapar said, “We liked the cause and want to bet on you,” and offered him Rs 40 lakhs investment with 20 percent equity. But she is left surprised when Peyush added, “Main ye akele hi karna chahta hu. Main aapko paise dunga 1 crore rupaye and I will take 25 percent of the company (I want to do this on my own. I will give you 1 crore rupees and take 25 percent of the company).” But Namita explained, “Isme technology se zyada network play hai (more than technology, this has network play in use).” Anupam Mittal also offered him a different deal.

