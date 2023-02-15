Home

Ranbir Kapoor ‘Nangi Baatein Karta Hai’: Piyush Mishra on How His Tamasha co-star Likes to Joke Around All The Time

Ranbir Kapoor is a fun person to work with, says his Tamasha co-star Piyush Mishra. He describes the actor’s personality and how he says things in gest. Read on.

Ranbir Kapoor might be a shy person in real life but for his friends, he is a funny man. At least that’s what his co-star Piyush Mishra said in his latest interview. The veteran actor was revisiting Tamasha, a film that featured Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone in the lead. When asked to describe Ranbir’s personality, Piyush revealed that he’s a fun person to work with. He then jokingly called the actor shameless.

Piyush was speaking on Mashable’s The Bombay Journey when he said, “Ranbir aisa ladka hai, bohot badhiya actor hai pehli baat toh, bohot badhiya jaadugar insaan hai. Talkative hai, usse baat cheet karne me bada mazza aata hai (Ranbir is someone who is a magician. He is a brilliant actor. He is also talkative. You enjoy talking to him).”

The actor, who played the role of an old storyteller in the Imtiaz Ali directorial added, “Kai baar besharmi ki baatein karta hai, adhiktar besharmi ki baatein karta hai. Nangi baatein karta hai, bada mujhe intrigue karta hai… Imtiaz purana sathi tha, Tamasha was a three-day shoot and I was done in a day (He talks shamelessly a lot of time. Actually, he is shameless most of the time. He talks dirty. He keeps me intrigued. Imtiaz and I were close. He told me I had to shoot for three days but I got done in a day).”

Tamasha was one of Ranbir’s best performances on-screen. The film starred him in the role of a young man who’s caught up in the dichotomy of following his passion in life or choosing the conventional way to lead a more comfortable life as expected by his parents. It featured Deepika alongside him. What are your thoughts on Piyush’s statements about him?











