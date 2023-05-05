Home

The Kerala Story: PM Narendra Modi Lauds Vipul Shah’s Film Amid Controversy

PM Modi criticized the Congress party for allegedly trying to ban The Kerala Story. He commended the movie for its efforts to expose the consequences of terrorism in society.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while campaigning in Karnataka’s Bellary, has praised the controversial film The Kerala Story, directed by Sudipto Sen and criticized the Congress party for allegedly trying to ban it. In his speech, PM Modi commended the movie for its efforts to expose the consequences of terrorism in society, particularly in Kerala, a beautiful land of hardworking, talented, and intellectual people. The Kerala Story depicts the life of a group of youngsters who join terrorist organizations and the repercussions of their actions. It highlights the impact of terrorism on families, communities, and society as a whole. The film has received mixed reviews on social media as some of the users said it’s encouraging hatred.

However, PM Modi alleged that the Congress party was attempting to ban the film and support terror elements, rather than acknowledging the need to address the issue of terrorism. He further criticized the Congress party’s lack of focus on development and its tendency to ban things, including his own chant of “Jai Bajarang Bali. Speaking at Bellary, PM Narendra Modi said, “The movie The Kerala Story is trying to expose the consequences of terrorism in society, especially in a state like Kerala which is a beautiful land of hardworking, talented, and intellectual people. The Congress party is now trying to ban the film and support the terror elements. It only knows to ban things and completely ignore development. The party even has a problem with me chanting ‘Jai Bajarang Bali’ “

The PM also lauded the film and told that it tried to expose the new form of terrorism in society. He added, “Terrorism has taken a new form now. Apart from using weapons and bombs, they are working towards making society hollow from the inside out. The Kerala Story movie has exposed this new face of terrorism. The Congress has kneeled down before the terror outfits when in power. We have suffered because of the violence for very long and Congress never protected this country from terrorism. Can the Congress protect Karnataka?”











