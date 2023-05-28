PM Narendra Modi Responds to Shah Rukh Khans Homage to The New Parliament Building Watch

Home

PM Narendra Modi Responds to Shah Rukh Khan’s Homage to The New Parliament Building – Watch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently responded to Shah Rukh Khan’s homage to the new Parliament building. – Watch

PM Narendra Modi Responds to SRK’s Homage to The New Parliament Building: Prime Minister Narendra Modi responded to the videos of Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar on the new Parliament building inauguration. PM Modi had urged people to share a video of the new building on Twitter with the hashtag #MyParliamentMyPride. Shah Rukh and Akshay paid homage to the ‘temple of democracy’ by sharing videos of the new Parliament building. They added emotional voiceovers in the video clips while expressing pride over India’s progress. The PM reacted to the videos with his quote tweets and lauded the actor for beautifully expressing their thoughts.

PM MODI REACTS TO SRK AND AKSHAY KUMAR’S TWEETS

SRK while sharing the video clip of new Parliament building captioned his post as “What a magnificent new home for the people who uphold our Constitution, represent every citizen of this great Nation and protect the diversity of her one People @narendramodi ji. A new Parliament building for a New India but with the age old dream of Glory for India. Jai Hind! #MyParliamentMyPride. The Prime Minister responded with his quote tweet and wrote, “Beautifully expressed! The new Parliament building is a symbol of democratic strength and progress. It blends tradition with modernity. #MyParliamentMyPride.” Akshay Kumar also tweeted a video in his voiceover and captioned his post as “Proud to see this glorious new building of the Parliament. May this forever be an iconic symbol of India’s growth story. #MyParliamentMyPride.” PM Modi responded to his emotional message and wrote in his post “u have conveyed your thoughts very well. Our new Parliament is truly a beacon of our democracy. It reflects the nation’s rich heritage and the vibrant aspirations for the future. #MyParliamentMyPride.”

CHECK OUT PM NARENDRA MODI’ REACTION TO SRK AND AKSHAY KUMAR’S TWEETS:

Beautifully expressed! The new Parliament building is a symbol of democratic strength and progress. It blends tradition with modernity. #MyParliamentMyPride https://t.co/Z1K1nyjA1X — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 27, 2023

You have conveyed your thoughts very well. Our new Parliament is truly a beacon of our democracy. It reflects the nation’s rich heritage and the vibrant aspirations for the future. #MyParliamentMyPride https://t.co/oHgwsdLLli — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 27, 2023

Shah will next be seen in Atlee’s Jawan and Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki. Akshay is currently busy with his upcoming projects including OMG 2, Hera Pheri 3, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, and others.

