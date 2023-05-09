Home

Salman Khan Death Threat: Police Issues Lookout Circular Against Indian Student in UK

An Indian student studying in the UK has been accused of sending a threatening email to actor Salman Khan. Mumbai Police issued a lookout circular to him.

Mumbai Police has issued a lookout circular (LOC) against an Indian student in the United Kingdom, who has been accused of sending threatening email to actor Salman Khan. The suspect here is a third-year medical student from Haryana, who is studying in the UK. As per the officials, the man allegedly emailed threatening messages to the ‘Dabangg’ star in the name of gangster Goldy Brar in March. Salman, who has been receiving death threats for a long time now, recently opened up about how he is dealing with it.

During an appearance at India TV’ show ‘Aap Ki Adalat’, Salman also spoke about the Y+ category security which he received by Mumbai Police amid the death threat. “Security is better than insecurity. Yes security is there. Now it is not possible to ride a bicycle on the road and go alone anywhere. And more than that, now I have this problem that when I am in traffic, then there is so much security, vehicles creating inconvenience to other people. They also give me a look. And my poor fans. There is a serious threat that’s why there is security,” he said.

Salman added, “I am doing whatever I have been told. There is a dialogue ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ ‘they have to be lucky 100 times, I have to be lucky once’. So, I got to be very careful.” He admitted that he often gets scared seeing “so many guns ” around him.

“I am going everywhere with full security. I know whatever is going to happen will happen no matter what you do. I believe that (points towards god) that he is there. It is not that I will start roaming freely, it is not like that. Now there are so many Sheras around me, so many guns are going around with me that I am myself scared these days,” Salman shared.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman will be seen sharing screen space with Katrina Kaif in ‘Tiger 3‘, which will hit the theatres this Diwali.















