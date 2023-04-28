Ponniyin Selvan 2 First Reviews Mani Ratnams Epic Hailed For Its Grandeur Visuals And Artistry

Home

Ponniyin Selvan 2 First Reviews: Mani Ratnam’s Epic Hailed For Its Grandeur, Visuals And Artistry

Ponniyin Selvan 2 First Reviews: Mani Ratnam’s historical epic based on the Chola empire is being hailed for its grandeur, visuals and artistry.

Ponniyin Selvan 2 First Reviews: The Cholas are back on the silver-screen as the audiences are all geared up to experience Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus. The first reviews of Ponniyin Selvan – 2 are out and the movie is being hailed for its grandeur, visuals, acting performances and war action scenes. The depiction of the Chola empire based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s novel is being praised for its grand and larger-than-life presentation of historical events. Netizens were in admiration for Mani Ranam’s cinematic vision to showcase a fictional story inspired from history with utmost authenticity and conviction. Apart from Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai, Karthi and Trisha Krishnan, the music of PS-2 is also being appreciated.

CHECK OUT NETIZENS’ FIRST REACTION TO PONNIYIN SELVAN-2:

Jayam Ravi – A Perfect fit for the Titular Role #PonniyinSelvan pic.twitter.com/zADwD9wTcq — Christopher Kanagaraj (@Chrissuccess) April 28, 2023

#PonniyanSelvan2 has been watched This is truly #ManiRatnam‘s #PonniyinSelvan The changes from the book were par for the course… But ivlo was least expected. Do I like the film… Absolutely, yes… But wow, edhirpaakala the extent of creative liberty! #DRCS pic.twitter.com/zp1YRIzHcG — Avinash Ramachandran (@Avinash_R13) April 28, 2023

#PS2: ⭐️⭐️MASTER PIECE ⭐️⭐️ The Pre climax sequence between “ Chiyaan Vikram” and “Aishwarya Rai” is a cult one “Aga Naga” song sequence and the Magical bond between “Karthi and Trisha” only Maniratnam can do such wonders #PonniyanSelvan2 #PonniyinSelvan pic.twitter.com/fpF9W2gnyt — (@BheeshmaTalks) April 28, 2023

#PS2: #PonniyinSelvan 2: – An ultimate first half with each & every character playing a pivotal role. The plot revolves around Arunmozhi aka @actor_jayamravi’s life/death news.There is an epic twist involving #AishwariyaRai aka Nandhini Vandhiyathevan aka @Karthi_Offl… pic.twitter.com/LbaOv4Jtea — KARTHIK DP (@dp_karthik) April 28, 2023

*No spoilers*

Love you Mani, avlothaan

Left breathless by diametrically opp scenes: Aga Naga and Aditha-Nandini face off⚔️ Mani saar spl

Lots more to say, for now: it’s unlike anything you’ve seen before, don’t miss this experience

#PS2 #PonniyinSelvan2 #PonniyinSelvan pic.twitter.com/C4viQ99nT3 — Abi (Ponniyin Selvan Era⚔️) (@abs19931) April 28, 2023

If #PonniyinSelvan – Part 1 had a (Boat scene) then this#PonniyinSelvan – Part 2 has an (Island scene) The romantic scenes between @Karthi_Offl & @trishtrashers are magical #ManiRatnam crafted in such a way that, you can able to find flaws in the other parts of the… pic.twitter.com/jw0Ct38DLG — KARTHIK DP (@dp_karthik) April 28, 2023

#PS2 : #PonniyinSelvan – 2 is one of the most visually stunning & epic movies I have seen in recent times The film is a masterpiece of storytelling & cinematic artistry ♥️ it truly transports the viewer to a different time & place The storyline of Ponniyin Selvan is… pic.twitter.com/4DqWgZA0mF — KARTHIK DP (@dp_karthik) April 28, 2023

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram and Karthi are back resuming their roles of Nandini, Aditha Karikalan and Vallavaraiyan Vandiyadevan respectively in Ponniyin Selvan – 2. Jayam Ravi, Trisha Krishnan and Sobhita Dhulipala portray Azhwarkkadiyan Nambi, Kundavai and Vanathi respectively in the epic saga.

The Mani Ratnam directorial released on April 28, 2023.

