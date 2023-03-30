Home

Ponniyin Selvan 2 Trailer: Mani Ratnam is Back With Indian Game of Thrones About Bloodshed, Treachery And Vengeance

Ponniyin Selvan 2 Trailer: The wait is finally over and the historical epic action adventure Ponniyin Selvan 2 on the Chola dynasty is all set to hit the screens. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram and Karthi are back resuming their roles of Nandini, Aditha Karikalan and Vallavaraiyan Vandiyadevan respectively. Jayam Ravi, Trisha Krishnan and Sobhita Dhulipala portray Azhwarkkadiyan Nambi, Kundavai and Vanathi respectively. The film is based on the fiction novel of the same name inspired by the Chola reign, written by Kalki Krishnamurthy. There has been a lot of buzz around the movie as it is the sequel to PS-1, released in September 30, 2023.

CHECK OUT THE PS-2 TRAILER:

MANI RATNAM IS BACK WITH HIS INDIAN GAME OF THRONES

The grand VFX, high-octane action sequences and sets give Game of Thrones vibes. As the film is often called as India’s GOT, the trailer is full of deceit, bloodshed, powerplay, revenge and hatred. Aishwarya and Vikram team up for the fourth time with Mani Ratnam, post Raavanan, Raavan and Ponniyin Selvan 1. This is their fourth film together as co-actors as well. The period effect in the visuals looks convincing and transports you to the world of Cholas. The Chola dynasty is considered one of the bravest kingdoms known for their leadership and valour. With films like RRR scripting history, it could be expected from a Mani Ratnam film to connect with audiences across language barriers.

THE CHOLAS ARE BACK WITH CHIYAAN VIKRAM-AISHWARYA RAI STARRER EPIC ACTIONER

The first instalment of veteran director, Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus PS-1 became one of the biggest blockbusters at the box office in 2022. The Vikram-Aishwarya starrer was praised by both the audiences as well as the critics for its resplendent manner of storytelling. The cinematic depiction of the Chola Dynasty with extremely spectacular star cast and a larger-than-life cinematography and screenplay resonated with moviegoers. The film ticked all boxes when it comes to being a massy blockbuster. However, the climax left with a cliffhanger, leaving the fans intensely enthralled to watch the second installment of the film. Owing to the exhilaration of the fans, the makers of the film launched the much-awaited trailer for the cinematic grandeur, PS-2.

PONNIYIN SELVAN – 2 HAS THE GREATEST CAST ENSEMBLE

The trailer as well as the audio launch of the film took place at an event in Chennai in the presence of all actors from the film apart from big shots media and entertainment industry. The masses are eagerly waiting with bated breath to watch Mani Ratnam’s magic on the silver screen, once again. PS-2 stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, Sobhita Dhulipala in leading roles and Sarathkumar, Prabhu, Lal, Kishore, Ashwin Kakumanu, and Aishwarya Lekshmi in supporting roles.

Subaskaran’s Lyca Productions presents PS-2. Jointly Produced by Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions, Directed by Mani Ratnam, and Music Composed by AR Rahman. PS-2 is slated for a worldwide release on 28th April 2023, in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

For more updates on Ponniyin Selvan 2 trailer, Mani Ratnam, Chiyaan Vikram and Aishwarya Rai, check out this space at India.com.












