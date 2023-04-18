Ponnyin Selvan 2 Chiyaan Vikram Speaks on Fear of Rejection While Making Period Drama Films

Home

Entertainment

Ponniyin Selvan 2: Chiyaan Vikram Speaks on Fear of Rejection While Making Period Drama Films | EXCLUSIVE

PS2: Chiyaan Vikram says that the film worked well with Tamil audience as it was very true to the story written seventy years ago in Tamil.

PS2: Mani Ratnam directed Ponniyin Selvan is an epic period drama about the Cholas.

Ponniyin Slevan 2: Ponniyin Selvan is a period drama that made its benchmark at the box office in September 2022. A historical novel, it garnered massive appreciation and love, however, there was also some controversy that brewed alongside it. In a recent press conference in Delhi, Chiyaan Vikram was asked if he has fear of rejection pertaining to the controversies that build around the misrepresentation of historical characters and events. Answering, the question on rejection and controversies, Vikram said, “Like my blood group B positive, I like to stick to it. We will be positive and won’t be expecting a negative reaction.”

He further added, ” While the film worked in Tamil, it was very true to the story written several years ago. So, we didn’t change anything, there was no misinterpretation. We are very confident that the audience is going to love it any which way.”

Chiyaan Vikram Reaction to Rejection and Controversies in PS 2 | WATCH

Earlier, Karthi had made a statement on how part one of Ponniyin Selvan was not completely understood in North India as the audience was not well versed with character names. However, the movie later spoke to the Hindi audience when it was released on OTT.

Adding to this, Vikram said, ” Dubbing was a torture. Even I couldn’t get the names, so I can imagine the confusion. Also, people are not very familiar with most of us on the Hindi screen.”

This epic drama is based on the historical novel by Kalki that is put in the highest regard in Tamil Literature.

Ponniyin Selvan 2

Directed by Mani Ratnam, Ponniyan Selvan 2 is a period drama based on the epic fictional historical novel by Kalki. A story about the Chola dynasty, the film stars Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha, Jayam Ravi, and Sobhitha Dhulipala. The story of the novel is considered in high regard in Tamil Literature itself. Even its part one was a mega hit leaving the audience eagerly wait for its sequel.

The movie is also set to release in theatres on April 28.











