Menu
Search
Subscribe
Entertainment

Pooja Bhatt Breaks Silence on Being Labeled as Alcoholic

By: admin

Date:


  • Home
  • Entertainment
  • Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt Breaks Silence on Being Labeled as ‘Alcoholic’

Pooja Bhatt on Bigg Boss OTT 2 accepts of having drinking problems, says, “I acknowledged my addiction and made the decision to quit.”

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt Breaks Silence on Being Labeled as 'Alcoholic'
Bigg Boss OTT 2 Pooja Bhatt Breaks Silence on Being Labeled as ‘Alcoholic’

Bigg Boss OTT 2: It’s been just a few days since the controversial reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2 commenced and the contestants seem to be warming up to each other and sharing details about their life. Filmmaker-actress Pooja Bhatt, who is seen as a contestant in the show, spoke about her battle with alcoholism at the age of 44 and then her journey to sobriety. Pooja was seen talking to co-contestant Cyrus Broacha and said, “I had a drinking problem, and that’s why I acknowledged my addiction and made the decision to quit.”

Bhatt then spoke about how she was labeled as an “alcoholic” by people and how she tackled that. She was heard saying that men get a license from society and hence, freely talk about being “addicted and recovering from alcoholism. Women don’t openly drink and so they don’t openly recover. I used to drink openly so when I thought of recovering from alcoholism I realised that why should I recover in the closet? People used to call me an alcoholic but then I said I’m a recovering alcoholic”.

Pooja Bhatt, who was previously seen as a panelist, surprised Bigg Boss fans by joining the show as the final contestant of Bigg Boss OTT 2.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 premiered on June 17 with a star-studded contestant list including Falaq Naaz, Jiya Shankar, Abhishek Malhan, Akanksha Puri, Cyrus Broacha, Manisha Rani, Jad Hadid, Aaliya Siddiqui, Bebika Dhurve, Avinash Sachdev, Palak Purswami, Puneet Kumar, and Pooja Bhatt.










Source link

Previous article
IPL Taught Me How To Adapt To Situations, Says Delhi Capitals Pacer Mukesh Kumar
Next article
LIVE Updates | SL vs UAE, ICC WC 2023 Qualifier Cricket Score: UAE In Spot Of Bother
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

About us

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and current events in our comprehensive coverage of all things newsworthy. With our expertly crafted and search engine optimized video titles, you won't miss a beat on the most important stories of the day. Trust us to provide you with accurate and objective reporting on the most pressing issues affecting our world today. Join the conversation and be in-the-know with our top-ranking YouTube coverage of the latest news.

Footer

The latest

Subscribe

© 2023 . All Rights Reserved. Designed by Suhrid Ghosh.Creative Content Atribution

Verified by MonsterInsights