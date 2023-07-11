Home

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt Misses Her Dad, Avinash Sachdev and Jiya Shankar’s Ugly Fight

In the latest episode, Pooja Bhatt expressed that she was missing her father. On the other hand, Avinash Sachdev and Jiya Shankar who shared a great friendship earlier, got into a huge disagreement.

The latest episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2 saw quite a few developments. (Credits: Instagram)

The second season of Bigg Boss OTT is making headlines for its never-ending twists and turns and the turmoil among contestants. Amidst all this, the Salman Khan-hosted show keeps increasing the entertainment quotient by coming up with exciting and interesting tasks that are highly engaging and reveal contestants’ true personalities. These tasks either bring out the soft side of those participating in the show or lead to some brutal fights. Yesterday’s episode was all about one such rollercoaster of emotions that saw Pooja Bhatt missing her father. On the other hand, Avinash Sachdev and Jiya Shankar who shared a great friendship earlier, got into an ugly fight.

Pooja Bhatt On Missing Her Father Mahesh Bhatt

In the most recent episode, housemates were given a task by Bigg Boss to eat tasty food items like cupcakes, burgers, fries, but with a twist. They were asked to share their opinions about other contestants while eating. If the housemates found the conversation boring, they were allowed to press the buzzer and call them back from the activity area. Abhishek Malhan and Pooja Bhatt were paired for the task and the two had a heartfelt conversation about emotions and other contestants.

Pooja Bhatt who rarely shows her softer side on the show, shared that everyone’s family is waiting for them in the outside world but she is single and has to run her house alone. She said, “Hum sab apne family ko miss kar rahen hain, aur hum sabka koi na koi bahar wait kar raha hai, but main single aurat hoon aur mera koi nahi hai ghar chalane ke liye.”

Pooja Bhatt, for the first time, shared that she was missing her father, Mahesh Bhatt. Furthermore, she opened up about her feelings saying that public opinions about her don’t scare her and all that matters is her father believing that she is on the right path.

Rift Between Jiya Shankar And Avinash Sachdev

Moving further, Jad Hadid and Jiya Shankar were paired for the third round of the task. The duo started their conversation while enjoying the feast. Both started praising Manisha Rani and Bebika Dhruve. Notably, Jad had a breakdown last week due to his escalating fights with Bebika. While both Jad and Jiya were praising Bebika, Pooja interrupted to press the buzzer saying that Jiya is sounding false.

When Jia got to know that Pooja pressed the buzzer, she jokingly said that it was “revenge”. Soon, her statements were conveyed to Pooja by Jiya’s friend Avinash Sachdev and Falaq Naazz. The matter escalated when Pooja confronted Jiya about her statement. Jiya Shankar replied she did not mean it seriously and it was a candid conversation.

Jiya went on to ask Avinash why he and Falaq Naazz shared her personal conversation with Pooja Bhatt. This leads to an ugly fight between the two as Avinash said that Pooja has the right to know as she is also a contestant. Both started yelling at each other and Jia began crying as she felt betrayed.















