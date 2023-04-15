Home

Pooja Hegde recently opened up on the box office failure of Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus and the audience’s response to her character in the film.

Pooja Hegde Finally Breaks Silence on Cirkus Box Office Failure: ‘It Did Upset me’

Pooja Hegde Breaks Silence on Cirkus Box Office Failure: Pooja Hegde is all geared up for her upcoming mega-release Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The Salman Khan starrer masala action-dramedy is expected to be a PAN (popular-across-nation) India entertainer. The songs, teaser and trailer are in sync with Salman’s mass appeal and have all the elements edge-of-the-seat thrills and swagger. Pooja’s previous comic caper Cirkus co-starring Ranveer Singh was directed by Rohit Shetty but failed at the box office. It came as a surprise to many as Rohit Shetty is regarded as the Hit machine who understands the pulse of the audiences. Now, the actress has finally opened up on the debacle of Cirkus.

POOJA HEGDE OPENS UP ON CIRKUS BOX OFFICE FAILURE

In an interaction with RJ Siddharth Kannan on his YouTube channel, Pooja said “Did it upset me? Yes, a little bit, because it is my baby at the end of the day. But the way I look at it, I only learnt from it. I got to work with Rohit Shetty and comedy legends like Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra. So I think overall, it was a great thing, and people really appreciated me in the film. And I love Rohit sir as a person. He is a great person to deal with and shoot with. So overall, I think I came out a winner.” Cirkus was inspired by William Shakespeare’s The Comedy of Errors and had received poor reviews from critics. The film earned less than Rs 40 Crore at the box office despite being Golmaal spin-off and all the fan theories about the beginning of Rohit Shetty’s comedy universe. The director also mentioned about the same in a post and wrote “From Cirkus to my accident on set, my team and I have gone through a lot in the last few weeks! WE RISE, WE FALL, BUT WE RISE AGAIN NOT JUST TO FIGHT THE BATTLE, BUT TO WIN IT!!! Shooting the last schedule of INDIAN POLICE FORCE in HYDERABAD before we commence the pre-production of SINGHAM AGAIN.” Cirkus also starred Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Sharma, Murali Sharma, Sanjay Mishra, Ashwini Kalsekar, Siddharth Jadhav, Vrajesh Hirjee, Tiku Talsania, Brijendra Kala and Sulabha Arya in crucial roles.

POOJA HEGDE GEARS UP FOR KISI KA BHAI KISI KI JAAN

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has had some sensational songs with epic grandeur and glamour. The peppy track Billi Billi also showcased Palak Tiwari and Shehnaaz Gill who also make their Bollywood debut with the film. Palak is television actress Shweta Tiwari’s daughter while Shehnaaz shot to fame with Bigg Boss 13. She also appeared in the Punjabi film Honsla Rakh featuring Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa. The track Yentamma from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has Salman dancing with father-son duo Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan for the first time. The movie is going to be Salman’s first grand release of 2023. He was previously seen in an extended cameo in Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone starrer spy action-thriller Pathaan. His action sequences with Shah Rukh were hailed by fans and considered the USP of the movie as well.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan releases on April 21, 2023.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan releases on April 21, 2023.












