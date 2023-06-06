Home

Poorna Jagannathan reveals why she didn’t star in Bollywood films after Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Poona played the character of Dr Nalini Vishwakumar in Never Have I Ever.

The final season of Never Have I Ever will be released on June 8.

Have you watched Never Have I Ever on Netflix? If yes, chances are that you ended up loving the character Dr Nalini Vishwakumar. Well, the character is played by Poorna Jagannathan who is looking forward to the release of the final season of the same series this month. As the fans pour in love for her captivating talent, Poorna opened up about why she has not starred in any Bollywood film after Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

In an interview with News 18, the actress was asked why she didn’t do a Bollywood film in the last few years. In response to the question, the actress revealed, “Yeah, I know. It’s been 10 years of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. I mean, literally, Bollywood hasn’t come calling. It said goodbye to me, and then the phone hasn’t been [ringing].”

Poorna, in the Ranbir Kapoor starrer, essayed the role of Riana Sarai who is a tour conductor. Riana helps Bunny as she offers him his dream job. Recently, the film completed 10 years of its release. Recalling the moments from the shooting days of the film, Poora revealed some interesting facts related to the film’s climax and how the shot filmed on a boat was written on the location itself.

She asserted that Ayan was writing the script on the boat. Adding further, the actress went on to state how funny and scary it was saying, “I was with Ranbir (Kapoor) that day. It was so funny and so scary. And, you know, Ayan is just writing, as we go along, it was so typically Bollywood and then I remember meeting Ayan at the beginning. He’s like, listen, ‘I haven’t written the end’. Like he has gotten the money. He’s got financing. The locations are closed. We’re filming. He’s like, ‘I haven’t written the end. I was like, how is this working? Or just come together and then it turned out to be the highest-grossing movie in history. That’s incredible.”

Poorna, on the work front, will be next seen in Kindy Kaling and Lang Fisher’s Never Have I Ever final season. The show is scheduled to stream on Netflix from June 8. The first three seasons of the comedy-drama series won hearts across the world and this led the series to become one of the most anticipated releases this year.















