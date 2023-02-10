Home

Prabhas and Kriti Sanon to get engaged in Maldives? Here’s What We Know

Prabhas and Kriti Sanon’s engagement report is buzzing all over social media. What’s the truth?

Actors Prabhas and Kriti Sanon, who are rumoured to be dating, are all set to tie the knot soon. There are reports doing rounds on the internet that Prabhas and Kriti Sanon are all set to get engaged in Maldives in the coming week. The Adipurush stars are in a relationship for a while now and even though Kriti Sanon has earlier denied dating Prabhas, however, the rumours around their relationship refuse to die down. Now, social media is buzzing with the news of their engagement.

A source close to Prabhas clarified the news and stated that there was no truth to it. “There is absolutely no truth to the stories doing rounds and it’s just a figment of someone’s imagination. Both Prabhas and Kriti are co-stars and anything that suggests otherwise shouldn’t be believed. ”

Prabhas and Kriti Sanon will star together in Adipurush which is being helmed by Om Raut. The film also features Sunny Singh and Saif Ali Khan in key roles. ‘Adipurush’ will release in theatres on June 16.











