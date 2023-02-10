Home

Prabhas Falls Sick on The Sets of Salaar And Project K, Gets High Fever: Reports

Prabhas reportedly was sick for a few days but he continued to shoot before the fever got to him and he had to take a break from Project K and Salaar.

Prabhas health update: Prabhas has been shooting non-stop for his two upcoming biggies – Salaar and Project K. The actor on Thursday took a break from the shooting after he fell sick. A report in India Today suggests that Prabhas developed a high fever after which he finally decided to take a necessary break. The report mentioned that the actor has been working in high-temperature conditions and that’s the reason he fell sick. However, there’s no confirmation of the same yet.

The Baahubali star even reportedly visited a hospital and the doctors advised him to take rest for a few days. The reports of Prabhas’ falling sick come amid his engagement rumours with Kriti Sanon. The two have worked together on Om Raut’s Adipurush and it is believed that the two started dating each other.

On Thursday, speculations turned rife that both the stars have planned to get engaged in the Maldives in the presence of their family members and close friends. Apart from shooting for Salaar and Project K, the actor is also reshooting a few scenes with Kriti for Adipurush after the teaser of the film didn’t meet the required expectation from the audience.

While the fans are still looking forward to more reports about Prabhas and Kriti’s relationship, a source close to the couple refuted the rumours and said, “There is absolutely no truth to the stories doing rounds and it’s just a figment of someone’s imagination. Both Prabhas and Kriti are co-stars and anything that suggests otherwise shouldn’t be believed.”

Meanwhile, their film Adipurush is expected to release in June this year in the 3D format.











