Prabhas’ Heartfelt Gesture For Team Salaar Is Winning Hearts Online

Salaar stars Prabhas and Shruti Haasan. The Prashanth Neel project also features Prithviraj Sukumaran, Jagapathi Babu, Madhu Guruswamy, and Easwari Rao.

Prabhas’ kind gesture has left his fans impressed.



Prashanth Neel’s Salaar has caused a stir ever since it was announced. One of the highly anticipated films of the year, Salaar stars Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Shruti Haasan. The venture also features Jagapathi Babu, Easwari Ra and Madhu Guruswamy in key roles. Made under the banner of Hombale Films, Salaar will be released on September 28. Talking about the movie, Baahubali fame Prabhas is one of the main reasons why the project has been hogging the limelight. Now, the superstar is winning everyone’s hearts with his kind gesture. Reports suggest that a heartwarming gesture from Prabhas towards the crew of Salaar has left his fans in complete awe.

Prabhas’ Kind Gesture

According to reports, Prabhas has sent a token of gift to every crew member who worked on the film, to show his gratitude towards them. He transferred Rs 10,000 to the accounts of every person who contributed in the making of the film. The kind gesture is being hailed by Prabhas’ fans.

Watch the post here

Rebelstar #Prabhas showered his love and appreciation to #Salaar support staff by personally depositing 10K to each and every crew member who worked tirelessly for the movie ♥️ ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Eep0eKf9Tx — Prabhas Trends (@TrendsPrabhas) June 14, 2023

Prabhas’ Fans Are Happy

A fan, impressed by the kindness of Prabhas, wrote, “Such a pure soul.”

Such a pure soul 🙏🛐 #Prabhas anna — Rebel ★ Stan🏹 (@RebelStarStan) June 14, 2023

Another called him, “King in both real life and reel life.”

King in both real life and reel life 👑 ❤️ — Mahipal reddy (@muskredry) June 14, 2023

More About Prabhas’ Salaar

Made on a budget of Rs 250 crore, Salaar’s storyline revolves around a gang leader and how he takes on other criminal groups. Earlier, speculation had emerged that the plotline of this film resembled the Kannada movie Ugramm, which was also helmed by Prashanth Neel. However, the KGF director refuted the claims and asserted that Salaar is not a remake. “All of the films that I make will have some shade of Ugramm. That’s my style! But Salaar is a fresh story; it’s not a remake or adaptation of Ugramm”, he said.

Fans are eagerly waiting for further updates around the film. Such is the curiosity and excitement that Prashanth Neel and producer Vijay Kiragandur were forced to deactivate their Twitter handles. Reportedly, the constant pressure for updates led the makers to decide to stay away from Twitter for a while.

Prabhas’ Upcoming Projects

Prabhas is gearing up for the release of Adipurush, which is set to release this Friday. The actor also has Project K in the works. The sci-fi drama also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone.















