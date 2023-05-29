Prabhas-Kriti Sanon Bring The Epic Saga of Love And Longing Alive on-screen

Home

Watch Adipurush Song Ram Siya Ram: Prabhas-Kriti Sanon Bring The Epic Saga Of Love, Longing Alive On-Screen

Prabhas as Raghav and Kriti Sanon as Siya in Adipurush look beautiful together as they present a magical chemistry in Om Raut’s ‘Adipurush’.

Adipurush Song Ram Siya Ram: The makers of Adipurush revealed the song ‘Ram Siya Ram’ on Monday. The anticipated devotional number starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon lines the very essence of love and longing in the hearts of ‘Raghav’ and ‘Janaki’. Sung by Sachet and Parampara, it’s written by Manoj Muntashir Shukla while the music remains the same as that of the traditional folk number.

The video, which was released on YouTube, began with Raghav telling Janaki that she is a queen and is not meant to be wandering in the wild with him. Janaki responds to the same and says her world is where he is. The video also shows the part of Ramayana in which Lord Hanuman comes to meet Sita as Lord Ram’s messenger at the Ashok Vatika and presents her with the ring.

WATCH THE ‘RAM SIYA RAM’ MUSIC VIDEO HERE:

The song has been widely appreciated for its beautiful rendition. One user commented on the video and wrote, “This movie is going to break all the records. It will give you goosebumps, will make you emotional and when you will leave theatre, you will feel blessed. Can’t wait to hear, Jai shree ram jai shree ram in theatre. Let’s gooooo (sic).” Another user wrote, “Now this is the song which I believe to hit the souls and is not for entertainment purpose…♥️… So peaceful.. ✨.. Jay shree Ram 🚩 (sic).”

The viewers also praised Prabhas and Kriti’s performance in the song. One user wrote, “Totally Goosebumps! Kriti looks so divine in the role of Siya mata. And no comments for the acting of Prabash when it comes to hold any mythological character (sic).”

This is the first song from the movie Adipurush which is scheduled to hit the screens on June 16. The film features Sunny Singh in the role of Laxman and Saif Ali Khan as Raavan. The film’s music has been composed by Sachet-Parampara. What are your thoughts about the song? Watch this space for all the latest updates on Adipurush!















