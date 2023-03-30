Home

Entertainment

Adipurush: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh Look Divine in New Poster Released on Ram Navami 2023

Adipurush poster: On Ram Navami 2023, the makers share new looks of Kriti Sanon and Prabhas from the film.

Adipurush: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh Look Divine in New Poster Released on Ram Navami 2023

Adipurush Poster: On the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami, Adipurush makers launch the divine poster of the film showcasing Kriti Sanon as Sita, Prabhas as Ram, Sunny Singh as Laxman, Devdatta Nage bowing down to them as Bajrang Bali. Releasing on 16th June 2023, the magnum opus will be a pan-India film. With the gleam of lights and an echo of the chants, the makers of Adipurush released a poster that depicts the story of Ramayana. The film carries forward the virtue of Prabhu Shri Ram which entails dharma, courage and sacrifice which rightly reflects in the elegant poster.

Netizens did not like the new Adipurush poster

Netizens are totally disappointed with the poster launch as they are not happy with the looks. A user wrote, “It is nowhere close to even Imagine TV’s Ramayan. Being a Prabhas fan, I am very disappointed. What happened to 500 crores? If Rajamouli is given the same budget and the story, he would have worked wonders with the same cast. #Adipurush”. Another wrote, “Disappointed with the way hanuman is shown in adipurush poster.”

Talking about the film’s story, Adipurush focuses on Raghava, who travels to Lanka with his sena which includes Laxman and Hanuman to rescue his wife Janaki from the clutches of Lankesh, who kidnapped her. Saif Ali Khan has played the role of Lankesh.

The teaser of Adipurush was released on October 2 on the bank of Sarayu in the holy land of Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh among fans and media.

The film is being made with a huge budget of Rs. 500 crores and is expected to be nothing less than a visual spectacle. However, netizens were not happy with the teaser and it was trolled on the internet for its VFX.

Adipurush the mega Indian film produced by T Series and Retrophiles promises to be a visual extravaganza. It will release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada languages.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Prabhas will star next in Salaar with Shruti Haasan, and in Project K with Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Disha Patani in the pivotal roles. Apart from this, Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit and he has also teamed up with Maruthi, and RRR producer DVV Danayya for a supernatural action-thriller.











