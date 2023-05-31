Prabhas Mythological Film Might Just Earn Rs 100 Crore

Home

Adipurush Box Office Prediction Day 1: Prabhas’ film is looking at a huge opening day which might just be the biggest language film.

Kriti Sanon – Prabhas

Adipurush, an upcoming mythological action epic starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon, is set to release on June 16, 2023. Based on the epic Ramayana, the film has been generating significant buzz and is currently in its final round of promotions. Box office projections indicate that the film may collect over Rs 100 crores nett worldwide on its opening day, as per a report in 123telugu.com. The Telugu states are expected to be the major contributors, particularly since there are no other major releases competing with Adipurush in those regions.

The Hindi market is projected to open with Rs 10 crores nett, while other languages will also contribute to the film’s overall collection. The film’s success in the overseas market will be crucial, as a strong opening there could easily push the first-day box office collection past Rs 100 crores.

The positive response to the trailer and songs, “Jai Shri Ram”, “Ram Siya Ram” have significantly heightened the anticipation for Adipurush. In the film, Prabhas portrays Lord Rama, with Kriti Sanon as Sita, Saif Ali Khan as Raavan, Sunny Singh as Laxman, and Devdatta Nage as Hanuman, among other talented actors.

Adipurush is a highly anticipated movie and reports suggest that it is being made at a massive budget of over Rs 700 crore. As for Prabhas’ remuneration, a Spotboye report suggests that he is being paid a hefty amount of around Rs 150 crore for the movie. This has led to a lot of discussion and speculation among fans and industry insiders.

Adipurush is jointly produced by T-Series, Retrophiles, and UV Creations.

Watch this space for more updates on the Adipurush box office collection.















