Prabhas Presents an Epic Like Never-Before, Fans go Berserk- Watch

Adipurush Action Trailer Launch LIVE Updates: Prabhas’ fans creates a never-seen-before mass hysteria. Watch the final trailer of the epic ‘Adipurush’ here.

Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan in a still from Adipurush Action Trailer (Photo: Movie Stills)
Adipurush Action Trailer Launch LIVE Updates: “There is only one sun, one moon, and one darling – Prabhas” – they shouted as the actor took over the stage at the grand trailer launch of his film ‘Adipurush’. The makers released the second trailer of the film, technically the third, in Tirupati on a huge stage that was constructed to look like Ayodhya, more popularly worshipped as Lord Ram’s birth place in India. The Tuesday evening saw a fan frenzy like never before as lakhs of people turned up to celebrate the ‘Adipurush mania while the makers went on to promote it as ‘Har Bharatiye Ka Adipurush’.

The launch event was led by Prabhas and Kriti Sanon, who play the characters of Raghav and Janki in the Om Raut directorial. In no time, social media got abuzz with photos and videos from the trailer launch and several drone shots started circulating, proving the mass hysteria that the country witnessed in making. Prabhas and Kriti Sanon decked up in their best traditional wear, attended the launch, and released the trailer of the movie. It was a moment like never before.

All About The Adipurush Action Trailer Launched in Tirupati

While the first trailer showcased the emotional side of Ramayan, the epic, and focussed on the journey of ‘Raghav and Janaki’ as a couple, the second trailer, or what the makers are calling ‘the final trailer’ focuses on the action aspect of the film. It displays better VFX and grand visuals highlighting the fight sequences between Raghav and Lankesh (played by Saif Ali Khan). Interestingly, Saif hasn’t been a part of the promotions yet and it is still unclear about his presence in the upcoming promotional tours of the film.

Watch The Final Trailer of ‘Adipurush’ Here:

Paap kitna hi balwaan kyu na ho, ant me jeet sach ki hi hoti hai (it doesn’t matter how strong the sins are, the truth always wins)“, says Prabhas’ Raghav in the final trailer, instantly setting the tone for the grand appeal of the film. The new trailer of ‘Adipurush‘ looks improved, studded with better visual effects and all set to rewrite the Box Office history with epic action sequences. It looks enchanting, huge, and promising. While Kriti’s performance and chemistry with Prabhas were visible in the first trailer, the second one only enhances the same. Your thoughts about the trailer?

  • 9:47 PM IST


    Seat for Lord Hanuman in theatres: Earlier today, the makers of ‘Adipurush’ made an interesting announcement. An official statement from them read: “Lord Hanuman appears wherever the Ramayana is recited. It is our belief. Respecting this belief, every theatre screening Prabhas’ Rama-starrer Adipurush will reserve one seat for Lord Hanuman without selling it (sic).”



  • 9:32 PM IST


    Adipurush Final Trailer Launch LIVE Updates from Tirupati: The team spoke about how this golden chapter of history remains relevant in today’s time, entertaining and educating audiences, especially the youth.



  • 9:31 PM IST


    Adipurush Final Trailer Launch LIVE: In a magnificent and grand spectacle, Tirupati witnessed the splendid unveiling of the final trailer. The team of the film also performed an act on ‘Jai Shri Ram’ before finally launching the trailer.













