Prabhas Teases Fans About His Marriage as Kriti Sanon Gazes at Him: ‘I Will Get Married…’

Prabhas playfully talks about his marriage plans at the grand pre-release event of Adipurush in Tirupati. Here’s what he said.

Prabhas and Kriti Sanon at the pre-release event of Adipurush in Tirupati (Photo: Twitte/ T-Series)

Prabhas on his marriage plans: Actor Prabhas has often been teased and quizzed about his marriage plans. The fans didn’t resist doing the same at the grand pre-release event of his upcoming film ‘Adipurush‘ on Tuesday evening as the actor took over the stage. However this time, he was in a playful mood himself. When the fans asked him about his personal life, he smiled and made a shy statement.

The popular pan-India star promised the fans that he will get married and he is going to tie the knot at the Tirupati temple which was also the location for the trailer launch last night. Prabhas said, “I will get married in Tirupati” and received warm feedback from the audience. He also talked about working more. When the fans expressed their love for him by arriving in lakhs to attend the pre-release event, Prabhas thanked them and jokingly said he would now do two films a year without fail and will also try to make it three if he can manage that. His statement filled the crowd with energy.

Prabhas was accompanied by Kriti Sanon who plays the role of Janaki in ‘Adipurush‘. Their chemistry was also one of the most discussed and celebrated topics from the grand action trailer launch. The two hugged each other and shared shy smiles as they addressed the fans. The fans couldn’t help but notice how graceful they looked in their traditional wear.

While speaking about her experience of working with Prabhas and the kind of actor he is, Kriti mentioned that he’s simply true to the title he’s been given – darling. The actor said, “It’s a misconception that he doesn’t talk. He actually talks a lot and he’s genuinely a darling who’s very warm, sweet, hard-working and a big foodie.” She went on to say that Prabhas has a certain sense of calm in his personality and that is a definite win. Kriti said, “That calmness and purity in Prabhas’ eyes. I couldn’t imagine anyone else playing Raghav.”

The makers released the final trailer amid crazy fanfare. The stars were joined by director Om Raut who requested all the theatre owners to leave one seat vacant for Lord Hanuman in every theatre during the screening of Adipurush. The film also stars Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh, Devdatta Nage asLord Hanuman, and Sunny Singh as Laxman. It is slated to hit the screens on June 16. Watch this space for all the latest updates on Adipurush!















