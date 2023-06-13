Home

Prabhu Deva Becomes Father at 50, Says ‘I am Father Again at This Age…’

Prabhu Deva welcomes a baby girl with his second wife, Himani Singh. The popular choreographer confims the news and talks about becoming a father at the age of 50.

Prabhu Deva becomes father at 50 (Photo: Instagram/ Prabhu Deva Official)

Prabhu Deva becomes father at 50: Prabhu Deva is on cloud nine as he welcomes his fourth child. The popular dancer and choreographer became father to a baby girl recently and confirmed the news to the media. He talked about becoming a father at the age of 50 and said he’s feeling complete.

Prabhu Deva is married to physiotherapist Himani Singh who’s his second wife. He was earlier married to Ramlath but the two got a divorce in 2011 after a very public legal battle during which the rumours were rife that the choreographer was dating actor Nayanthara.

On Monday evening, speaking to ETimes, Prabhu Deva confirmed the news of welcoming a baby girl into the family. He said, “Yes, Sir. It is true. I am a father again at this age (50). I feel very very happy and complete.” Often regarded as India’s Michael Jackson, he added that he would now be spending more time with his family. He said, “I have already cut down on my workload. I felt I was doing too much work, just running around … am done with that. I want to spend some time with my family.”

Prabhu Deva and Himani Singh got married in the year 2020 after having a live-in relationship for a long time. He has two sons from his previous marriage. His third son died of cancer in 2008 at the age of 13.

At the work front, the choreographer is known for being one of the most respected and celebrated dancers in the country. He has received two National Awards for his exemplary contribution to the world of art and cinema. In his career spanning over 32 years, he has worked across the film industries including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. He was last seen in the Tamil film ‘Bagheera’ this year.

Our congratulations to his family!















